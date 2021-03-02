Jammu Congress Burns Ghulam Nabi Azad's Effigy In Pitched Protest; Wants 'G23' Expelled

Days after senior Congress party leaders led by Ghulam Nabi Azad picked up their demand for elections in the Congress and an overhaul of the party, the Congress General Secretary for Jammu and Kashmir Mohammad Shahnawaz Choudhary on Tuesday staged a protest against the dissenting 'G23' Congress leaders, along with many party cadre in Jammu and Kashmir. This follows Azad and the others praising the Prime Minister and airing the party's dirty laundry in public during a visit to Jammu and Anand Sharma openly opposing the party's alliance with the ISF in Bengal, holding that it was not representative of Nehruvian Secularism.

‘G-23 leaders want to weaken Congress’

Speaking to Republic at the protest amid Azad's effigy being burnt, Choudhary alleged that "He (Azad) appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi in our state of J&K where the people were deprived of their rights. Mr. Azad has betrayed Congress and we strongly demand that strict action must be initiated against Mr Azad. The G23 leaders want to weaken the Congress party."

The gathering that was addressed in Jammu by Azad and Kapil Sibal with other senior G23 leaders was organised by the 'Gandhi Global Family' whose chairman is Ghulam Nabi Azad. Apart from the 'G23' leaders, no Congress party leader was allegedly invited. Azad met the party workers from different districts in the Valley where he stated "People must learn from Narendra Modi, who despite becoming the Prime Minister, hasn't forgotten his roots. He proudly calls himself a 'chai-wala'. Though I have serious political differences with Narendra Modi, the PM is a very grounded being."

Congress workers raise slogans against Ghulam Nabi Azad and burn his effigy in Jammu. They say, "Congress held him in high esteem but today when it's time to support it, he forged friendship with BJP. He didn't come for DDC election campaigning but now he's here, praising PM." pic.twitter.com/cqn3XhxfeP — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2021

Amid these developments where Congress leaders are having a rift among themselves, on Monday, the Chief of J&K Pradesh Congress Committee, Gulam Ahmed Mir, rushed to New Delhi to meet the Congress general secretary in-charge KC Venugopal and the state in-charge Rajni Patil. He reportedly apprised the senior leadership of the party that Congress unit workers in Jammu are upset over the statement of Azad about Modi.

‘They must be expelled’: Top J&K Congress neta

On Tuesday, the J&K Congress General Secretary Choudhary joined several state party leaders and demanded “We as a party condemn the actions and statements of Mr Azad and the 'G23' leaders must be expelled from the Congress.”

In yet another development, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary of Congress reacted to remarks made by Congress leader Anand Sharma over the alliance that the party formed with the ISF in West Bengal. Sharma expressed disappointment and had remarked ‘Such alliances with parties like ISF is against the core ideology of Congress’.

The rising rifts between the Congress party workers are a matter of concern to the party high command who are yet to react to the developments. Meanwhile, BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia referring to the protest against the statements made by Azad about the overhaul of the Congress party has said “It is a private company run by the Gandhi power. Anybody who comes out of this spectrum and is vocal against what's wrong, are declared do be the dissenters.”

