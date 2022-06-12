Jammu: Congress To Hold A Peaceful Protest On June 13 Against ED Summons To Rahul Gandhi

In a stern reaction to the Enforcement Directorate's summon to party leader Rahul Gandhi, the Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit has decided to stage a protest on June 13 (Monday) against the BJP-led central government's "politics of vendetta", reported PTI, citing party's chief spokesperson on Saturday.

This comes ahead of Rahul Gandhi's appearance before the Enforcement Directorate on June 13 for questioning in connection to a money laundering case. Notably, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned by the central agency.

Speaking on the party's decision, the spokesperson further said that a peaceful sit-in will be organised in Jammu on the same day outside the party headquarters at Shaheedi Chowk. This came after a meeting was chaired by Pradesh Congress Committee president G A Mir on Saturday in which several senior party leaders were in attendance and the decision was taken to fight the BJP's "politics of vendetta" against the Congress, and especially the Gandhi family.

He further said that the sit-in protest will start at 9.30 am with the participation of senior leaders and activists from different areas which will be followed by another batch of senior leaders and workers, if needed, till Rahul Gandhi returns from the ED office. The Congress party has taken the call as a part of the nationwide protests against the Modi government further deciding that in one voice that the party shall solidly stand behind the leadership of (Congress president) Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, he added.

ED summons to Gandhi family

The Enforcement Directorate has sent summons for questioning in connection to a money laundering case to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. While Rahul Gandhi will appear on June 13, the Congress chief will appear before the central agency on June 23.



Notably, these notices are in regard to the ongoing probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the Young Indian, controlled by the Gandhis, which owns the National Herald newspaper which was founded by Jawaharlal Nehru, the great-grandfather of Rahul Gandhi.

Congress condemns 'attempts to provoke' religious clashes

In the meantime, discussions were also held over the ongoing crisis in the country including the series of violent outbreaks and clashes that have been reported over the past few days. Condemning such attempts to provoke religious clashes in the country and in the union territory as well, Congress made an appeal to the people to defeat the "designs of divisive forces" trying to create division and hatred in the society. Also, during the meeting, stern actions were demanded against the forces of provocation who want to divide the country

