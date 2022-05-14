Jammu: PDP Opposes Loudspeaker Removal Resolution; Calls It 'attempt To Divert Attention'

The Mehbooba Mufti-led Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has waded into the ongoing loudspeaker row as the issue has now emerged in Jammu and Kashmir. PDP spokesperson Virender Singh has slammed the Centre and the Jammu Municipal Corporation, and termed the loudpeaker ban in Jammu as an attempt to "divert attention." Singh has opined that there are other prevalent issues like unemployment and inflation.

"Today, there are bigger issues like unemployment and inflation but no one is talking about it. Even if they remove loudspeakers, people will still pray, so it's useless. The BJP got mandate of people in Jammu Municipal Corporation for development, but now they are doing other things to divert attention of people," said Virender Singh.

Loudspeaker row reaches Jammu and Kashmir

The demand to remove loudspeakers has now reached the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. A resolution was moved in the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) seeking the removal of illegal loudspeakers with immediate effect. In an exclusive interaction with Republic TV, JMC Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta said that there were many complaints that the loudspeakers were used even during working hours.

"The resolution will be moved today as many complaints were received that loudspeakers are being used even during working hours; even an Ibadatgah near our office violates norms," said Chander Mohan Gupta.

Loudspeaker row in Maharashtra

The loudspeaker row sparked off in Maharashtra when Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques. Earlier in his May 1 rally, MNS chief Raj Thackeray gave an ultimatum to the Uddhav Thackeray-led administration to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4, failing which, he warned that Hanuman Chalisa will be played at double volume in front of such places of worship. Following that, the police swung into action and detained scores of MNS workers across the state who tried to play Hanuman Chalisa. Moreover, the Mumbai Police had also issued a notice to Thackeray under Section 149 of the CrPC which empowers the police to intervene to prevent a cognisable offence. Raj Thackeray has maintained that the MNS movement will continue, and it was not just a one-day agitation.

Image: PTI/Facebook/Twitter