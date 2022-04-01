Jammu Police Arrest 3 In Int'l Hawala Racket; Ex-PDP-Congress Min Babu Singh Named In Case

Amounting to disclosure in Jammu and Kashmir, on March 31 a man allegedly named former Congress Minister Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh after Jammu Police unravelled a money extortion/laundering racket and foreign terror links. Sources informed Republic TV that local police conducted raids at the Kathua residence of Singh and his accomplices at Sainik Colony and Chowadi, however, the Minister in People's Democratic Party (PDP)-Congress coalition remained untraced until the late hours of Thursday.

Having won the Kathua Assembly seat as an independent candidate in 2002, Singh held office between the years 2002 to 2008, under the reins of Mufti Mohmmad Sayeed. Currently, Singh is the Chairman of the Nature Mankind Friendly Global Party. It may be noted that after being elected as an MLA, Singh joined hands with the PDP-Congress coalition, headed by Mufti and then Ghulam Nabi Azad. He held the office of the Minister of State for Rural Development, Power and Finance. It was in 2008 that Singh lost his seat to independent candidate Charanjeet Singh Jasrotia.

Ex-PDP-Congress Minister Babu Singh held in money laundering racket in Jammu and Kashmir

The arrested individuals are identified as 64-year-old Mohammed Mohammad Shareef Shah, a resident of Larnoo in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir, from the Gandhi Nagar area on the basis of a tip-off, as per sources. The others have been identified as Gurudev Singh and Mohammad Sharief Sartaj of Jammu and Siddhant Sharma from Kathua. While an unaccounted sum of Rs 6.90 lacs was recovered from Sharma's possession, at the time of interrogation, Shah told the police that he collected money on behalf of Jitender Singh from one Omer in Srinagar.

Shah also mentioned that he was tasked by Singh to carry out the consignment but got caught by Jammu Police after he was in possession of the hawala money. The amount was likely to be delivered to Babu Singh and his associates.

Jammu Police bust international hawala racket originating from Pakistan, PoJK & Canada

Furthermore, Shah even revealed the names of his associates, out of which two were residents of Pakistan- Javed and Khatib- and another local named Farooq Khan, who operates from Toronto, Canada. The hawala network is said to be have originated from Pakistan, Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir, Canada while sources said that further links of the international cartel could be known via probes.

During the investigation, Shah's mobile phone even reflected a WhatsApp group wherein random members from different countries, including Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were named.

Subsequently, a hunt has been launched to nab the former Congress Minister while a case is already filed against the arrested individuals, the police told local media reporters.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, BJP leader Kavinder Gupta expressed his astonishment over the alleged involvement of a government servant with terrorists and unlawful activities, involving foreign players.

"I am sure more ministers and leaders of PDP and Congress are linked with the racket. They have no shame in putting national interests at risk and associate with anti-India propagandists. The probe will reveal their true colours," Gupta said.