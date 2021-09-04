Jan Ashirwad Yatra Covered 24,000 Km, 5,000 Events Organised, BJP Chief Reveals

National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi, on Saturday, September 4, held a press conference to brief on the success of Jan Aashirwad Yatra which was launched by the BJP on August 16 to capitalize on the recent reshuffle and expansion of the Union Council of Ministers.

Speaking at the BJP Head Office in New Delhi, Trivedi informed,

"The Jan Ashirwad Yatra covered a distance of about 24,000 km. More than 5,000 events took place in it. This is the live example of the hard work of workers under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

He added, "This shows you the exemplary sense of responsibility which is being entrusted in the construction in you. So this is a very unique example in the entire political history of India and it is being taken in the 75th year of the independence".

BJP Chief JP Nadda tweeted, "Gratitude to the people of the country for giving immense support and blessings to the members of respected @narendramodi ji's cabinet during Jan Ashirwad Yatra. During the 24,000 km journey, more than 5,000 programs received the affection and blessings of the countrymen".

He said, "All ploys and disturbances have failed to shake the strong support and trust that the people have showered on the Narendra Modi government".

Maharashtra Police arrests Rane

Speaking on Rane's arrest in Maharashtra, BJP said, "Modi had mentioned that he has developed patience in him as he hears a lot of accusations every day. And so, all the party members walk by those words".

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rane, while interacting in Mahad as a part of the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' on August 23, slammed the Maharashtra CM claiming that he forgot the year of Indian Independence. He went on to add that he would have "slapped" Thackeray had he been present on the occasion. He even attributed the COVID deaths in Maharashtra to the purported incompetence of the Shiv Sena chief.

JEE Mains exam case

Speaking on JEE Mains irregularity case, BJP spokesperson said, "The government is committed to handling the case with complete clarity and transparency. The exam is conducted in line with the COVID protocol".

He added, "There are two types of allegations, one is wild allegations and the other is substantial allegations. And the government will take all the substantial allegations seriously and resolve the same".

(Image credit: TWITTER)