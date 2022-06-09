Resort politics has now reached Karnataka ahead of Rajya Sabha polls. Following the cue of 'hotel politics' in Maharashtra and Rajasthan ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, the Janata Dal (Secular) has moved all its 32 MLAs to a 5-star hotel in Bengaluru. This comes when the race for the fourth and last seat from the state seems to be tight. While the JD(S) continues to seek Congress' support to ensure its candidate's victory, the Congress, on the other hand, is also expecting all the 32 votes of JD(S) MLAs.

However, in fear of 'poaching' and 'cross voting' in favour of the BJP, the Janata Dal has moved its MLAs who will also attend the party's legislative meeting scheduled in the same hotel.

In the meantime, as per the latest updates, a whip has been also issued to the MLAs.

Amid the ongoing talks between the Congress and the JD(S), the Karnataka JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy also spoke to Congress general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday, and further reiterated his offer to exchange the second preference vote to each other and thus help in defeating BJP.

Congress seeks JD(S) support in Rajya Sabha election

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday while speaking on the JD(S) request for support for its candidate said that the party did not discuss with the Congress without fielding his candidate. However, it now hesitating to support Congress.

On the other hand, JD(S) chief Kumaraswamy earlier on Tuesday made his stance and said his main agenda is to defeat the BJP in the fourth seat. Adding more to it, he also claimed that his party's candidate will lead even after it receives 22-second preferential votes. He also recalled his conversation with Congress General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala and said that "JD(S) is ready to transfer its 32-second preference votes to Congress, but want their (Congress) 24-second preference votes in return."

Notably, six candidates are in the fray for the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka which has led to a tight fight for the fourth seat. All the three parties in the state including the BJP, Congress, and JD(S) have fielded their candidates for the seat.

With agency inputs; Image: PTI