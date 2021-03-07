Jarkiholi Sex Scandal: Activist Withdraws Complaint, A Day After 6 Ministers Get Media Gag

In a shocking twist in the Jarkiholi sex scandal, social activist Dinesh Kalahalli who filed a sexual harassment case against the ex-Karnataka minister has withdrawn it on Sunday. Sending a letter to Cubbon Paul police station via his lawyer, Kalahalli has stated that 'victim's image was getting spoilt online'. Jarkilholi - a Congress-turned-BJP cabinet minister has resigned from his cabinet post after a video of him in a compromising situation was aired by local TV news channels. He had allegedly offered the woman a government job in lieu of sexual favours, which has been refuted by Jarkiholi.

Complainant withdraws complaint

Kalahalli's lawyer stated that he had aimed to provide the girl justice, but her image was being spoilt on social media. Denying any 'political pressure', he said that Kalahalli was withdrawing the case to stop any more attacks on the victim. After Kalahalli withdrew his complaint, Ramesh Jarkiholi's brother -Balchandra Jarkiholi demanded a CBI enquiry into the sex scandal alleging a conspiracy to defame the ex-minister.

This development comes after Jarkiholi and 6 other ministers got an injunction against 68 media houses from airing any CD or other material that is likely to defame them. The six ministers - Shivaram Hebbar, B C Patil, S T Somashekar, K Sudhakar, K C Narayana Gowda and Byrathi Basavaraj - who are all Congress/JDS-turned-BJP MLAs - claimed that the broadcast of such news had allegedly caused 'embarassment to their families' and led voters to believe that 'ministers are involved in scandals'. The court admonished the media saying 'it should get its source verified through legally admissible process', granting the injunction.

Jarkiholi sex scandal

A Bengaluru activist approached the Cubbon Park police with a complaint alleging that Jarkiholi (Water resources minister) asked for sexual favours to offer a woman a job in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited. The activist complainant, Dinesh Kallahalli, has allegedly submitted a CD that has the clip involving Jarkiholi and the woman, along with audio clips. "The girl had approached the minister to seek permission to operate drone cameras to shoot a dam for a documentary. They met several times and this is when the minister sought to know more about her. During one such meeting, Mr. Jarkiholi promised her a job at Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd, in return for sexual favours," reads the complaint.

Refuting the allegations, Jarkiholi said, "I am myself very shocked by the allegation. Let the truth come out through an inquiry. Even though I am innocent, am taking moral responsibility and resigning from my post in the cabinet ". While Jarkiholi's supporters held a protest march appealing to the Yediyurappa government to not accept it, the CM accepted it. BJP has cried foul alleging conspiracy and Congress has sought CM's resignation.

