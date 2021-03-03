Jarkiholi Sex Scandal: Karnataka Dy CM Defends Min; Says 'resignation On Moral Grounds'

Amid the sexual allegations on ex-Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, Deputy CM Ashwanth Narayan defended Jarkiholi saying that the minister had resigned on 'moral grounds'. Stating that a probe has been ordered into the incident he said that things will clear once the probe's report is out. Jarkilholi - a Congress-turned-BJP cabinet minister has resigned from his cabinet post after a video of him in a compromising situation was aired by local TV news channels. He had allegedly offered the woman a government job in lieu of sexual favours, which has been refuted by Jarkiholi.

Karnataka Dy CM on Jarkiholi reaction

"He (Jarkiholi) clarified that he was not in a sex scandal. On moral grounds, he has resigned, nothing to do with this scandal, he has made it very clear. Once the probe is done, things will get better. All the allegations are fake, nothing fishy. He himself has come forward to resign so that investigation can be done," said Narayan.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "We have not discussed the Ramesh Jarkiholi issue in the cabinet. He has tendered his resignation, a case has been registered at Cubbon Paul police station.

We have not decided to handover the investigation to any other agencies".

Jarkiholi sex scandal

A Bengaluru activist approached the Cubbon Park police with a complaint alleging that Jarkiholi (Water resources minister) asked for sexual favours to offer a woman a job in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited. The activist complainant, Dinesh Kallahalli, has allegedly submitted a CD that has the clip involving Jarkiholi and the woman, along with audio clips. "The girl had approached the minister to seek permission to operate drone cameras to shoot a dam for a documentary. They met several times and this is when the minister sought to know more about her. During one such meeting, Mr. Jarkiholi promised her a job at Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd, in return for sexual favours," reads the complaint.

Refuting the allegations, Jarkiholi said, "I am myself very shocked by the allegation. Let the truth come out through an inquiry. Even though I am innocent, am taking moral responsibility and resigning from my post in the cabinet " Moreover, he sought a thorough probe, claiming that the video is fake, threatening the culprits in return. Following him tendering his resignation, Jarkiholi's supporters held a protest march upholding his claims of innocence and appealing to the Yediyurappa government to not accept it.

