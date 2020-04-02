Javadekar Calls Sonia Gandhi's Lockdown Criticism 'false And Unnecessary politicisation'

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for criticising the Modi government's "unplanned" implementation of the countrywide lockdown, saying that Gandhi's claims are "false and unnecessary politicisation" of the coronavirus crisis. Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the three-week lockdown had caused "chaos and pain" to millions of migrant workers who lost their livelihoods and rushed to return to their hometowns.

"Sonia Gandhi's reaction after CWC meeting blaming the government for not properly planning the lockdown is not only unfortunate, but is false and unnecessary politicisation of this national calamity. India took necessary steps from Day 1 and implemented lockdown at the right time and the world is praising us for timely action," Javadekar said.

Govt doing 'laudable job'

The Information and Broadcasting Minister went on to say that the government, along with the states, district administration and NGOs, have done a "laudable job" in its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak and that they have full public support. He added that political discussions can happen only after the country contains the crisis and till that time, "we have to work in unison and in one direction".

"I hope that wisdom will prevail on Congress leadership. Everybody needs to be on the same page. I hope such comments are nor repeated," Prakash Javadekar further stated.

Sonia Gandhi's CWC meet

Addressing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) through video conferencing on Thursday, Sonia Gandhi said the country was in the midst of unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis which can be overcome only if everyone acts in solidarity. "The magnitude of the challenge is daunting, but our resolve to overcome it must be greater," she said, calling upon Congress governments, frontal organisations, leaders and workers to offer help to those at risk during the pandemic.

She said in India, the poor and disadvantaged have been most vulnerable to the consequences of the pandemic. Describing as "heartbreaking" the sight of lakhs of people walking hundreds of kilometres without food or shelter, she criticised the government for its "unplanned" implementation of the nationwide lockdown and causing hardships to the poor.

"The 21-day national lockdown may have been necessary, but the unplanned manner in which it has been implemented has caused chaos and pain in the lives of millions of migrant workers all over India," she noted.

