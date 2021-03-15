Javadekar Lauds Batla Verdict; Slams Sonia Gandhi, Mamata For Doubting Police's Integrity

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday reacted to the Batla House encounter and the verdict that came after 13 years of wait. The minister took to his official Twitter handle and attacked all those, who he termed 'terrorist sympathiser', for supporting the accused all these years. Later in the tweet, he also asked Sonia Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee to apologise for questioning the integrity of the police force in relation to the case.

The Delhi's Saket Court on Monday awarded the death penalty to convict Ariz Khan, for his role in killing Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and injuring Head Constables Balwant Singh and Rajbir Singh.

Minutes after the verdict was announced, former Delhi Police Commissioner (CP) Neeraj Kumar who was also a part of the Batla House encounter, hailed the verdict and remarked that the sentence is a 'tight slap' to those 'politicising' the encounter. He added,"

"It was a very demoralising experience that we all went through. First of all, we lost a brave officer. Secondly, following a great operation that broke the back of the Indian Mujaheddin, there was much questioning of the Delhi Police action. Today we stand vindicated," he said.

What is the Batla House encounter?

On 13 September 2008, five serial bomb blasts had rocked the national capital killing 30 and injuring 90, with similar blasts occurring in Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore. Indian Mujahideen had reportedly taken responsibility for the blast, ten minutes after the first bomb blast in Delhi's Ghaffar Market, as per reports. A week later, Delhi police received intelligence from Gujarat police regarding the location of Mujahideen operatives in Delhi, which led to an armed raid at Batla House on 19 September 2008.

As per reports, the Delhi Police Special Cell team reached Delhi's Batla House in Jamia Nagar and surrounded the location. The police planned to send its lead officer Mohan Chand Sharma to extract details of the residents posing as a telecom consultant, as his team would secure the sole entry/exit gate and the back lane of the house, state reports. But, when Sharma approached the flat, bereft of his bullet-proof vest, a 20-minute encounter followed with several rounds being fired from both sides.

In the encounter - two Batla House occupants were killed - Mohammad Sajid and Atif Amin, while Shahzad and Junaid (a.k.a) escaped and Mohammad Saif was arrested. Moreover, Encounter specialist Mohan Chand Sharma was martyred and head constables Balwinder and Rajbir Singh were injured. Police claim that Junaid (Ariz Khan) was present at Batla House, along with four others, but managed to escape.