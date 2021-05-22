Javadekar Rages At 'Not Mera Bharat Mahaan, Mera Bharat COVID' Rant By Kamal Nath

After veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath repeatedly continued to refer to the 'Indian Corona' strain despite its mention being outlawed, saying that from 'Mera Bharat Mahaan' India had turned into 'Mera Bharat COVID', Union Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed him for his remarks and said that 'It is an insult to India'.

While addressing a press conference, Javadekar said "He (Kamal Nath) is calling it Indian Corona. He further added 'hamari pehchan, mera Bharat COVID.' It's an insult to India. Other Congress leaders also giving such statements. WHO clarified that no country's name has been attributed to any variant.

'Mera Bharat COVID': Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath was seen in a video describing the new COVID-19 variant as 'Indian Corona' saying that the 'Mera Bharat Mahaan' statement was redundant with India's image now being associated with Coronavirus.

Kamal Nath was heard saying, "We would say China, Chinese Corona, Chinese Corona. If you remember, when it started in January 2020, they would say this Corona is from China, it was made in a laboratory and it came from a particular city. Where have we reached today? Today, the world calls it Indian Corona. You have seen that the British PM said that cancel all flights as we are scared of Indian Corona. They have banned the entry of students and the people working there owing to the fear that they will bring Indian Corona. India is recognized in the world today because of this. Forget 'Mera Bharat Mahan, now it's 'Mera Bharat COVID'. You cannot fool anyone by suppressing this."

On May 12, the Centre issued a statement pointing out that the WHO has not classified the deadly variant as an “Indian Variant”, but classified it as a 'variant of global concern'. Centre took exception to certain media reports terming it the 'Indian variant' claiming these reports are without any basis, and unfounded. It also added that the word “Indian” has not been used in the 32-page WHO document. WHO South-East Asia too confirmed that 'WHO does not identify viruses with names of countries they are first reported from'.

Centre asks for removal of term 'Indian Variant'; cites WHO clarification

On Friday, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on had issued a directive to all social media platforms to remove all content with the word 'Indian variant' in it. The Centre cited the WHO clarification issued which stated that the B.1.617.2 variant found in India is in fact not an 'Indian variant'.

Kamal Nath's 'Aag Laga Do' Video

Meanwhile, the MP BJP unit on Friday had put out another video of former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath where he was heard telling other Congress workers to 'set fire' ('Aag Laga Do') in order for the farmers to 'get justice'. In the video, Kamal Nath was seen addressing a virtual meeting and was heard saying that it was the right opportunity to 'set fire' ('aag laga do'). This too sparked an almighty row.