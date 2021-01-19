Javadekar Slams Rahul Gandhi For Hindering Centre-farmer Talks; Refutes 'recent' Incursion

Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi's allegations, Union I&B minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday, said that the Congress does not want talks between the government and the Farmers' unions to succeed, at a BJP press conference. Alleging that the Congress had ensured that farmers remained poor, he pointed out that APMCs were promised to be repealed by Congress itself. He also took on Gandhi's claims on Chinese encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh stating that the land was 'sold off by the Nehru government'.

BJP chief Nadda questions Rahul Gandhi on his 'claims' on Farm Laws, Chinese encroachment

Javadekar: "Congress kept farmers poor"

"Rahul Gandhi ran away from Nadda ji's questions. Nadda ji is the president of the nation's biggest party and asked Rahul Gandhi the questions of the people of India. Congress doesn't want that the talks between the government farmers to be successful. I am asking you, Rahul Gandhi, directly, due to whom is the farmer is still poor? It is due to Congress only," he claimed.

He added, "Congress had promised for repealing APMC act in their manifesto then why are they resisting? Congress PC today is the result of their disappointment. Farmers have been allowed peaceful protest and govt has not interfered in this. Farmers have never been with congress. These three laws are been prepared on the demands of the farmers."

On Congress' claims on Chinese incursion into Arunachal Pradesh, he said, "Nobody doubts the bravery of the Army. Congress gave the land of Arunachal Pradesh to China and took the money. How did Aksai Chin go to China? In 2008, in Kemchok and Duggi - who surrendered several kilometres of our land to China? Who took money into their private trusts from China? Who gave a permanent seat on UN Security Council to China, when we were getting it? There were many such questions, but no answers."

Rahul Gandhi takes umbrage at JP Nadda's questions on farm laws, recalls Bhatta Parsaul

In a press conference today, Rahul Gandhi remarked, "The government is trying to distract the farmers. They have talked 9-10 times but the government is dragging on the deliberations. Neither Naddaji nor Modiji was present during the protests against the Land Acquisition. Congress was present when it came to the land of farmers. Congress was present when it came to waiving off farm loans." Farmers are set to meet the government on January 20 for the 10th round of talks, while the SC-appointed 3-member panel will meet today to discuss their intervention. Farmers, who have demanded a total repeal, have refused to cooperate with the SC but have agreed to talks with the government.

As Rahul Gandhi cites report on Chinese construction in Arunachal, Rijiju points out facts

Has China encroached into Arunachal?

On Monday, reports stated China has allegedly built a village on the banks of River Tsari Chu in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh. The village reportedly consists of 101 homes and encroaches approximately 4.5 kilometers into the Indian territory. While the report claims that the village was built the village post-Galwan clashes in June 2020, it later added 'Though this area is Indian territory, according to official government maps, it has been in effective Chinese control since 1959'. It stated that while previously only a Chinese military post existed, now an entire village has cropped up. The Ministry of External Affairs stated 'Government of India keeps a constant watch on all developments'.

Owaisi flags China's construction of a village in Arunachal, questions PM Modi's silence