Javadekar Takes Umbrage At Sonia Gandhi's Criticism, Says Democracy Sermon Is Hypocritical

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday lashed out at Congress president Sonia Gandhi for her claim that democracy is being "hollowed out" in India. In an article published earlier in the day, Gandhi alleged that all pillars of a democratic system of governance in the country are under assault. Maintaining that her article smacked of hypocrisy, Javadekar slammed the burning of effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Dasara in Punjab.

According to him, Gandhi's angst stemmed from the fact that the people chose a "poor, yet strong and fearless" leader as the Prime Minister instead of her son Rahul Gandhi. The Union Minister lamented that the Congress president expressed support for the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh despite the Supreme Court's verdict in this regard. Lauding the Centre's handling of the Shaheen Bagh protests, he reminded her of how the police during the UPA tenure had fired tear gas shells and resorted to lathi charge on Baba Ramdev and his supporters in 2011 to end his fast on the black money issue.

सोनिआ गाँधी का आज का लेख एक पाखंड है। लोकतंत्र पर भाषण देकर, लोकतंत्र से चुने प्रधानमंत्री के, प्रतिमा का दहन करना यही वह पाखंड है। जनता ने उनके बेटे को प्रधानमंत्री की कुर्सी ना देकर एक गरीब, मगर मजबूत और निर्भय नेता को दी - इसका दुःख इसमें झलकता है।@BJP4India @JPNadda

(1/2) — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) October 26, 2020

Sonia Gandhi attacks Modi government

Claiming that the fundamental right to the freedom of expression is being suspended through intimidation, Gandhi noted in her article that dissent is being branded as "terrorism" or "anti-national activity". She accused the Centre of diverting attention from the real problems of people by pronouncing "bogus threats" to national security. Moreover, the Congress president argued that every organ of the state is being used to target political opposition. Also, she expressed disapproval of the sedition charges being invoked against young student leaders in JNU and termed the arrests of activists, scholars and intellectuals as "disturbing".

The Rae Bareli MP stated that the anti-CAA and NRC protests was a classic example of how a social movement can send a message of peace, inclusiveness and solidarity. Appreciating that the protests were primarily spearheaded by women, she also praised the alleged use of national symbols at the Shaheen Bagh protests. Alleging that BJP had created conditions which led to the Delhi riots, she described the police probe as "blatantly biased". Additionally, she contrasted the handling of the Hathras case with the Nirbhaya case.

