Javadekar Unveils BJP Manifesto For Kerala Polls, Assures Laws On Sabarimala, ‘Love Jihad'

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday unveiled the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto for the upcoming Kerala Assembly Elections. The manifesto promises free laptops for high school students, new legislation for Sabarimala, a new law against Love Jihad.

Calling it the “worst kind of hypocrisy” in Kerala, the Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change; Information & Broadcasting; & Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises launched the BJP Manifesto in Thiruvananthapuram with the top state leaders. Sharing the image on Twitter, Javadekar also noted that BJP “will register a good win” in the upcoming Assembly polls because people are “frustrated” with CPM-led Left Democratic Front and Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

BJP will register a good win in Kerala as the people are frustrated with both the CPM led LDF and the Congress led UDF.@BJP4Keralam @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/1uU0cvR6DE — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 24, 2021

Amit Shah targetted Kerala CM Vijayan

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and one of the top BJP leaders Amit Shah on March 24 attacked Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case while also alleging that the CPI(M) leader had links with the prime accused in the entire scam. Shah addressed a poll rally in the Kanjirappally Assembly constituency in the Kottayam district and asked if the main accused of the gold scam worked in Kerala CM’s office or not.

"I call upon Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Ji to answer this straight question - Did the prime accused of the gold scam work in your office or not? Did your government given this accused a monthly remuneration of Rs 3 lakh?” said Shah as he kickstarted the second phase of the election campaign in the southern state. Further attacking the Pinarayi-led government, Shah said that there was a time when the state was known for its tourism but now it has become a “hub of corruption.”

Amit Shah said, “There was a time when Kerala was considered as the role model of tourism and development. It was known as the most educated and peace-loving state. LDF and UDF governments have made Kerala a hub of corruption.”

Image credit: @PrakashJavdekar/Twitter