'Like You Were Kicked Out From Harvard?': Javed Akhtar Slams Subramanian Swamy On Twitter

Lyricist Javed Akhtar on Saturday took a jibe at BJP MP Subramanian Swamy for a controversial tweet. Dr Swamy took to Twitter and re-posted an article from June 8, 2018, about Austria closing down seven mosques and "kicking out 60 imams". This resulted in a Twitter face-off between the two.

Reacting sharply to the tweet, Javed Akhtar compared it to the situation when Harvard University had removed Subramanian Swamy-taught courses, citing his controversial piece in 2011.

Like you were kicked out from Harvard ? You deserved it and I am sure so do these Imams . You all are the birds of the same feathers . You all spread wings to spread hate . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 14, 2020

According to reports, the article the BJP MP tweeted out is from 2018. The Vox article on shutting down mosques read, "The announcement, which was made by Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, is rooted in a 2015 law that requires Muslim organizations to express a ''positive fundamental view towards (the) state and society'' of Austria, and bans foreign funding of religious institutions."

PTs: Please note that retweeting on twitter does not mean anything more than PTs should read the tweet but not authentication — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) March 14, 2020

In 2011, Harvard University had decided to remove courses taught by Subramanian Swamy at its annual summer school session over a controversial piece he wrote on Islamic terrorism in India.

