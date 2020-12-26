Jay Panda Hints At 'prominent Faces' Joining BJP In Next 3 Months As Assam Heads To Polls

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Assam on Saturday to sound the poll bugle, BJP's National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda asserted that the party's karyakartas are 'enthused' by the former BJP chief's visit. Mentioning Shah's late-night arrival, Panda stated that nearly 30,000 people took to the streets at midnight to welcome the Home Minister. Importantly, without taking any names, the party's National Vice President stated that several 'prominent faces' in Assam will be joining the BJP in the next 3 months as the state heads towards the Assembly Polls.

Speaking to Republic TV on Saturday, Baijayant Jay Panda said, "Amit Shah's visit has hugely enthused our karyakartas. We have seen hed arrived at midnight and we had around 30,000 people on the streets participating along with the cultural troops of traditional folk and dance music. The karyakartas are very very enthused. The environment is really strong, the BJP is in a very very strong position and Amit Shah is a master strategist."

"In Assam also we have leadership that is acceptable across the state, also very competent. Huge amount of work has been done in Union government as well state government scheme. there are plans for certain people to meet Amit Shah ji and I am sure over the course of next 2-3 months you will see certain prominent faces come into the BJP," he added.

Panda's remarks come amid the exit of Ajanta Neog from the Congress party. Neog, who has been a senior minister in late CM Tarun Gogoi's all three governments, was expelled from the party on Friday allegedly for anti-party activities. Neog had recently met Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma triggering speculations that she would join the ruling BJP, following which she was asked by the state's party leadership to show cause why action should not be taken against her.

Shah on a 2-day visit to Assam & Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reached Guwahati for his 3-day visit to Assam and Manipur. While welcoming the former BJP chief, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that during this visit, he will launch several development projects for the state. According to officials, Shah on Saturday will lay the foundation stone for a new medical college in Guwahati and distribute financial grants to 8,000 'manghars' or Vaishnavite monasteries under the Assam Darshan program.

The officials further said that the Union Minister will also lay foundation stones for the development of 'Batadrava Than' as a cultural and tourist destination and 9 law colleges which will be established across Assam. Later on December 27, Shah will attend an event in Imphal where he will lay the foundation stones of the Churachandpur Medical College, the state government guest house at Imphal, the Manipur Bhawan, Dwarka in New Delhi, IIT at Muongkhong, the State Police Headquarters at Imphal, and the Integrated Command and Control Centre City in Imphal.

Assam assembly elections 2021

The election to the 126-member Assam Assembly is likely in March-April next year. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently the single largest party with 60 MLAs, while its allies the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) have 14 and 12 legislators respectively with the independent MLA also supporting the ruling coalition. The opposition Congress has 22 MLAs at present, while the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has 14 members in the legislative assembly.