Jaya Bachchan Tells Parliament 'Don't Tarnish Bollywood Because Of A Few'; Mum On Drugs

Samajwadi Party leader and senior member of the Bollywood film fraternity Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday spoke in support of the Bollywood industry on the second day of the Monsoon session in Parliament.

Calling people's comments 'shameful,' Jaya Bachchan opined that just because of a few problematic people, the name of the entire industry should not be tarnished. She also called out people who have made their names through the industry but call it 'a gutter' saying, "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter."

" I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language. Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame," said Jaya Bachchan.

Jaya Bachchan's riposte to Ravi Kishan & Kangana Ranaut?

This comes after BJP MP Ravi Kishan had a day earlier raised the drug links and nexus that has come to light alongside the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, which the NCB is probing with some alacrity.

"I want to bring an important issue to the notice of all the MPs. The problem of drug trafficking/addiction is on a rise in our country and a conspiracy is being hatched to destroy the country's youth. Our neighbouring countries are contributing as the smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and China is done every year via Punjab and Nepal," Ravi Kishan said in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

"Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended and the NCB is doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action, apprehend the culprits soon, give them befitting punishment and bring an end to conspiracy of neighbouring countries," the BJP MP continued.

Jaya Bachchan's reference to 'people who have made their name in the industry and called it a gutter' is almost certainly a reference to Kangana Ranaut, who made explosive claims alleging rampant drug use while speaking to Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Monsoon session begins amid COVID pandemic

From a new sitting plan to maintain physical distancing to providing multi-utility COVID kits to all MPs, several safety measures have been taken as an unprecedented Monsoon session of the Parliament sets off amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Touchless sanitizers have been kept at 40 different places within the Parliament House complex, and emergency medical teams and ambulances have also be stationed.

The Lok Sabha has also adopted a motion to do away with the Question Hour and private members' business. MPs have also been instructed to register their attendance through a mobile app, in an attempt to digitalize operations.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the session will provide a total of 18 sittings spread over a period of 18 days (all the days including Saturdays and Sundays of the ensuing session will be working days) and a total of 47 items have been identified for being taken up during the Monsoon Session 2020. (These include 45 Bills and two financial items).

