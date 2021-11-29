Jaya Bachchan Slams Passing Farm Laws Repeal Bill Sans Debate; 'never Witnessed Before'

Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP and veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan on Monday slammed the Central Government for passing the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 without debate in the upper house, saying "she has never witnessed such an atmosphere in the Parliament where the Opposition was not even permitted to speak."

Speaking to news agency ANI, Jaya Bachchan said "My point is that such an important bill was passed in Rajya Sabha without any discussions. I do not understand the way the proceedings are going on in the Parliament." She further added "I have been an MP for many years, but this is the first time I'm seeing such an atmosphere where the Leader of the Opposition, who was speaking, was interrupted in middle by the Union Minister and was not even given an opportunity to keep his point. Amidst the uproar, the bill was passed, what is this," she added.

"Farmers did not work during this period and it affected the production of the crops. What is the government doing? What will you eat? The water is also contaminated, the air is also contaminated," she added. On Monday, both Houses of Parliament passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021. The Lok Sabha, however, has been adjourned until 11 a.m. tomorrow due to the disruption produced by the Opposition.

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha clear Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill was passed by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on November 29, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was tabled and passed in both chambers of Parliament on Monday, only days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Centre's decision to repeal three farm laws. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced the bill, which was passed with a strong majority in minutes.

The upper house witnessed the Opposition cause ruckus demanding discussion over the farm laws repeal bill that has now been passed. Attacking the government over the same, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Opposition welcomes the repeal decision but demands talk over the year-long protest that took place.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@ANI/PIB