Jayalalithaa-aide Sasikala Discharged From Bengaluru Hospital; AIADMK Flag Spotted On Car

In a big development ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala was discharged from Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Sunday at around 12 pm. The former CM J Jayalalithaa's aide had tested positive for COVID-19. The team of doctors who had been treating Sasikala said that she is fit for discharge and have advised her to undergo 7 days home quarantine. Amid the ongoing controversy over Sasikala returning to AIAIDMK, the vehicle escorting Sasikala bore her former party's flag.

Initially admitted to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital owing to fever and breathlessness, Sasikala had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on January 21. Moreover, she was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, hypothyroidism, urinary tract infection, suspected SARI and was treated with antibiotics, insulin, heparin and other measures.

Expelled VK Sasikala returning to AIADMK?

After AIADMK's party flag was spotted on the vehicle in which Sasikala was travelling after being discharged from the Bengaluru hospital, speculations are being raised if the expelled leader will be returning to the party. This development comes after AIADMK earlier on Thursday removed cadre Subramanya Raja from the party for putting up a poster welcoming Sasikala who completed her prison sentence in the disproportionate assets case on Wednesday.

EPS rules out Sasikala's return to AIADMK

Earlier this month, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and ruled out return of Sasikala into AIADMK folds. He said that Sasikala was inducted into the party only after Jayalalitha (Amma)'s demise, adding that most of Sasikala's supporters were back in AIADMK folds. "I can say that 100% there is no chance of Sasikala returning to AIADMK," he said, adding that most of Sasikala supporters were back in AIADMK and that only a few people were there in her camp now." Amma too had kept her away from the party. Only after Amma’s death, Sasikala entered the party. She was not in AIADMK when Amma was alive,” said EPS. On being asked whether her release the jail would hamper AIADMK's chances in the upcoming polls, the Tamil Nadu CM told the media that her release will have 'zero impact' on the party. Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due during April-May 2021.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due in April-May 2021 and the political parties have kickstarted their campaigns in full swing. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, CM E Palaniswami (EPS) is fighting for his re-election. The BJP will continue its alliance with AIADMK and was briefly courting the idea of engaging in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan has put a halt to his campaign trail due to leg surgery (which he is swiftly recovering from, according to his daughter's tweet who updated fans on the actor-politician's health). Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year caused a massive stir backed out due to health reasons after citing 'divine intervention'.

