Jayalalithaa Death Case: Sasikala Cries Foul Even As Probe Committee Report Indicts Her

After the Arumugasamy Commission, set up to probe the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, found “culpable lapses” and ordered an inquiry on former party general secretary VK Sasikala, and others, the late CM's top aide cried 'not guilty' on October 18, Tuesday. Sasikala, in a statement to the media, denied allegations of her interfering in the treatment of Jayalalitha and said she was 'ready for the inquiry'.

"I deny all the allegations levelled against me in the report. I never interfered in the medical treatment of J Jayalalithaa. I am ready to face an inquiry on this," she said, speaking to the media.

TTV Dhinakaran defends aunt Sasikala

Besides Sasikala, Jayalalithaa’s personal physician Dr KS Sivakumar and former health minister C Vijayabaskar among others associated with her during her hospitalisation in 2016, have also been named in the report tabled in the Assembly by the Tamil Nadu government.

Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran also came forward to react to the report. The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary said, "My aunt (Sasikala), and Vijayabaskar are politicians and let us assume, for political reasons, they have levelled allegations. But Radhakrishnan is a reputed IAS officer, everyone knows him. He has been in important posts in all the governments. During Tsunami time, he was the collector and we worked together, the commission has levelled allegations against him. Let's see what this government does. We will face it.''

Formation of the probe commission

Jayalalithaa passed away on December 5, 2016 at Chennai's Apollo Hospital due to a cardiac arrest. The Madras High Court had on April 4, 2019, rejected Apollo Hospital's objections to an inquiry commission set up to probe the death of Jayalalithaa, looking into aspects of treatment given to her. Apollo Hospitals had offered to set up a medical board to assist the panel during the inquiry.

First, a Supreme Court bench led by then-CJI Ranjan Gogoi had stayed the proceedings of the inquiry commission, but later, another bench of the apex court had directed the constitution of a medical board comprising of AIIMS doctors to assist the Commission. The Commission probed the appropriateness, efficacy, adequacy or inadequacy of the treatment given to Jayalalithaa during her 75-day hospitalisation in 2016.

