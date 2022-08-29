Jayalalithaa Death Probe: MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu Cabinet To Discuss Inquiry Report Today

In a key development on Monday, the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu Cabinet will discuss the inquiry report on the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry which investigated the circumstances surrounding the late AIADMK general secretary's demise on December 5, 2016, submitted its 590-page report on August 27. Constituted on September 25, 2017, following the demand for a probe into her death by AIADMK cadres, the commission examined 158 witnesses.

Speaking to the media after submitting his report, retired Justice A Arumughaswamy observed, "158 witnesses and petitioners were examined. Some people said that the probe was dragged by me. It's up to the government to take a decision on whether the probe report is to be released or not. Apollo Hospital and Sasikala have cooperated well in the investigation."

The witnesses who deposed before the panel included AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa and nephew Deepak, doctors, top officials and AIADMK’s C Vijayabaskar, M Thambi Durai, C Ponnaiyan and Manoj Pandian. Earlier on August 21, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences panel of doctors reached the conclusion that the treatment provided to Jayalalithaa in the Apollo Hospital was as per correct medical practice and no errors were found in the care provided. It was formed on the direction of the Supreme Court to assist the Arumughaswamy Commission.

OPS rules out suspicion about Sasikala's role

In a curious turn of events on March 22, O Panneerselvam who first sought an investigation into Jayalalithaa's death now ruled out suspicion about expelled AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala's role. He answered over 145 questions during his two-day appearance before the Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry. During his cross-examination, he said that the submission of 8 top IAS and IPS officials of Sasikala or her family members never conspiring against the ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, was correct.

Briefing reporters later, OPS voiced his admiration for expelled AIADMK general secretary Sasikala addressing her as 'Chinnamma' (younger mother) after a gap of over 4 years. He said, "Today I appeared before the Commission of Inquiry and answered all questions asked to me honestly. There is no difference when I say I didn't meet Amma (Jayalalithaa). For 74 days I did not see her. People had raised demands over her death and doubts on Chinnamma".

Commenting on this change of heart, VK Sasikala opined, "The truth known to God was also known to the people yesterday through O Panneerselvam. Whatever is true cannot be changed, nor be hidden". This assumed significance amid the ongoing leadership tussle in AIADMK.