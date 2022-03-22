Jayalalithaa Death Probe: OPS Appears Before Arumugasamy Commission For 2nd Day In A Row

Probing into late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa's death, the Justice Arumugasamy Commission questioned former TN CM and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam (OPS) and Sasikala's sister-in-law Ilavarasi on Monday. Following this, OPS has now appeared before the Commission for the second day. Yesterday was the first time OPS had appeared before the commission and he is now being quizzed by the officials.

The Arumugasamy Commission was set up by OPS following his 'dharma yudhdham' in 2017, a year after Jayalalithaa's demise. Now, OPS has appeared before the commission for a second straight day. Yesterday, when quizzed, OPS had denied any knowledge about the late CM's treatment or why she was admitted to Apollo Hospital. Jayalalithaa passed away in 2016 after a prolonged hospital stay.

"I don't know anything. I do not know what treatment was given to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Apollo Hospital and by which team of doctors. I had no knowledge even as to why Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital. I came to know only about it after hearing from the Chief Secretary in the hospital," said OPS to the Commission. Following this, OPS had come out after what seemed like a marathon inquiry.

It is noteworthy that OPS has had two brief stints as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu between 2001 and 2015. He had taken over the post when Jayalalithaa’s legal battles prevented her from holding the post and when she was in the hospital. During the period, he had opposed VK Sasikala, who was a confidante of Jayalalithaa.

Speculation over Jayalalitha's death

In 2017, two months prior to then-CM Jayalalitha's death, senior AIADMK leader PH Pandian had alleged that Jayalalithaa had collapsed after she was pushed at her Poes Garden residence, leading to hospitalisation, as per reports.

Claiming that her closest confidante VK Sasikala had allegedly administered ‘slow poison’ in small doses or gradual overdose of her diabetes medicine to Jayalalitha, several AIADMK leaders had sought a probe into the leader's death, as per reports. Jayalalithaa passed away on 5 December 2016 at Chennai's Apollo Hospital due to a cardiac arrest.

The Madras High Court had on April 4, 2019, rejected Apollo Hospital's objections to an inquiry commission set up to probe the death of Jayalalithaa looking into aspects of treatment given to her. Apollo Hospitals had offered to up a medical board to assist the panel during the inquiry. However, a Supreme Court bench led by then-CJI Ranjan Gogoi had stayed the proceedings of the inquiry commission.

However, recently, the Supreme Court has directed the constitution of a medical board comprising of AIIMS doctors to assist the Commission. The Commission is probing the appropriateness, efficacy, adequacy or inadequacy of the treatment given to Jayalalithaa during her 75-day hospitalisation in 2016. Both DMK and AIADMK have promised a thorough probe into the AIADMK veteran's demise.

