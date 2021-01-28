Jayalalithaa's 'state-owned' Poes Garden Home Veda Nilayam Now A Memorial; No Visitors Yet

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami, along with other ministers, inaugurated the memorial at former CM J Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence Veda Nilayam on Thursday, a day after another memorial dedicated to the ex-CM was unveiled at the Marina beach. The former residence of the AIADMK stalwart was acquired by the state government in 2019 for Rs 67.9 crore following which its decision to convert it into a memorial was challenged by Jayalalithaa's niece and nephew J Deepa and J Deepak at the Madras High Court. CM EPS, Dy CM OPS, and other ministers were present at Veda Nilayam on Thursday as the plaque was unveiled. 4 kg gold, 601 kg silver, over 8,300 books, 10,438 dress materials, and other cloth and puja items are among the numerous items that feature in the list of movable and immovable properties in late J Jayalalitha.

READ | AIADMK Cadre Terminated For Welcoming Expelled VK Sasikala Back After Her Prison Release

READ | Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden Residence Veda Nilayam To Be Open For Public From January 28?

However, the doors of Veda Nilayam were left unopened as per the Madras High Court order which allowed only the main gate of Jaya's Poes Garden residence to be opened and with entry permitted only to a certain level. A phoenix-themed memorial for late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was inaugurated at the Marina by CM EPS on Wednesday, three years after he laid its foundation stone along with his Dy CM O Panneerselvam. Amid slogans hailing the former AIADMK supremo by party supporters, Palaniswami inaugurated the memorial as Panneerslevam and Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal joined him. The three later paid floral tributes, with Palaniswami and Panneerselvam prostrating at the spot, where she was laid to rest after her death on December 5, 2016.

READ | Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami Rules Out Sasikala's AIADMK Return As Her Jail Release Nears

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due during April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaign. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing the Chief Minister seat, AIADMK has arrived at reconciliation between two warring factions - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswami (EPS). Incumbent E Palaniswami has been named as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. The BJP is yet to make a formal announcement of the alliance with AIADMK and is in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance and after a lot of deliberations, BJP has given in. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan is on a campaign trail and Alagiri has said that the launch of his political party will be in January. Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons.

READ | Tamil Nadu CM EPS Alleges 'Stalin Tried To Break AIADMK After Amma's Death, But Could Not'