After filing his nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls on Monday, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary spoke exclusively to Republic TV on the role of the opposition. Maintaining that he will continue to raise issues affecting the people upon being elected to the Upper House, he expressed concern over the current state of affairs in the country. Responding to SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar's contention that SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav has become "too used to air-conditioned rooms", he quipped, "All of us must have had shortcomings so we couldn't win. Everyone has to bear their own responsibility".

Jayant Chaudhary remarked, "The issues will be the same which I have been raising continuously in politics. The country has changed but the situation remains the same when we look at villages and fields. Today, the youths are very worried. The Centre is abolishing thousands of vacancies. You must have seen that thousands of posts in the Railways have been abolished. The Army recruitment hasn't restarted. Boys who had expectations are committing suicide. At such a time, it is necessary to give them hope. I will try to raise the issues of Uttar Pradesh's development in the House."

Commenting on the reasons for the SP-led alliance's defeat in the recently concluded UP Assembly polls, he opined, "There are many aspects to the election. Sometimes a person makes up his mind but changes his mind on the way to the polling station. People are becoming fickle-minded. So, it is our responsibility to work 24 hours and connect them to our ideology. We should create our Pracharak and Vicharak who can ensure that our voters reach the polling booth."

"I can't comment on his feelings. I don't know why he made such a statement. Our responsibility doesn't end because we are in opposition. We have a lot of strength with us and we have to realise this. The people have elected us their representatives. It is our moral responsibility to support the people. So, we shouldn't talk about any weakness," the RLD chief affirmed, taking a swipe at Shivpal Yadav who blamed SP's loss on ticket distribution.

Jayant Chaudhary fails to bolster RJD's prospects

The grandson of ex-Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and the son of former Union Minister Ajit Singh, Jayant was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mathura in 2009 with a staggering victory margin of 1,69,613 votes. While he won the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election from Mant, he preferred to retain his Lok Sabha seat after RLD could garner only 9 seats. However, he faced a setback in his political career after losing two successive Lok Sabha elections. After his father passed away in May 2021 after being diagnosed with COVID-19, he took over as the national president of RLD.

Having secured just one seat in the 2017 UP Assembly polls, RLD sought to improve its electoral prospects by joining hands with SP for the 2022 election. Moreover, there was anticipation that Chaudhary will be able to woo the Jat community in western UP- a region that witnessed widespread protests by farmers during the agitation against the farm laws. While the RLD chief stayed away from the poll fray unlike Akhilesh Yadav, his party was allocated 33 seats in the state. However, the alliance failed to live up to its expectations as RJD amassed only 2.85% of the votes and managed to win only 8 seats.