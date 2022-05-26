Jayant Chaudhary Named Rajya Sabha Candidate Of SP-RLD; To Enter Parliament After 8 Yrs

In a big development on Thursday, Jayant Chaudhary was named as the joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. The grandson of ex-Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and the son of former Union Minister Ajit Singh, Jayant was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mathura in 2009 with a staggering victory margin of 1,69,613 votes. While he won the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election from Mant, he preferred to retain his Lok Sabha seat after RLD could garner only 9 seats.

However, Chaudhary faced a setback in his political career after losing two successive Lok Sabha elections. While he faced defeat in Mathura at the hands of actor-turned-politician Hema Malini in 2014, BJP's Satyapal Singh trounced him in Baghpat in the 2019 General Election. After his father passed away in May 2021 after being diagnosed with COVID-19, he took over as the national president of RLD.

As SP has enough seats in the UP Assembly to send three MPs to the Upper House in the current cycle of the Rajya Sabha elections, Chaudhary, Kapil Sibal and Javed Ali Khan are likely to be elected unopposed. The RLD chief is likely to file his nomination on May 30, sources revealed. Meanwhile, BJP is in a position to get 8 of its candidates elected to the RS from Uttar Pradesh.

श्री जयंत चौधरी जी समाजवादी पार्टी एवं राष्ट्रीय लोकदल से राज्य सभा के संयुक्त प्रत्याशी होंगे। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) May 26, 2022

RLD's tie-up in UP Assembly polls

Having secured just one seat in the 2017 UP Assembly polls, RLD sought to improve its electoral prospects by joining hands with SP for the 2022 election. Moreover, there was anticipation that Jayant Chaudhary will be able to woo the Jat community in western UP- a region that witnessed widespread protests by farmers during the agitation against the farm laws. While the RLD chief stayed away from the poll fray unlike Akhilesh Yadav, his party was allocated 33 seats in the state. However, the alliance failed to live up to its expectations as RJD amassed only 2.85% of the votes and managed to win only 8 seats.

After the poll drubbing, Chaudhary dissolved the state, regional, district and all frontal organizations of RLD's Uttar Pradesh unit on March 14. Meanwhile, the party's UP chief Masood Ahmed tendered his resignation after accusing the leaders of the SP-RLD alliance of dictatorial behavior and selling election tickets. Contending that the announcement of candidates was delayed owing to the collection of money from contenders, he alleged that no time was invested in preparing for the polls. He also claimed that the alliance lost at least 50 seats by a margin of 200 to 10,000 votes as SP had 3 candidates for each seat.