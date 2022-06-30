Jayant Patil Lauds Uddhav After Resignation; Slams Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs For Targeting NCP

After Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Maharashtra CM, state NCP chief Jayant Patil hailed him for delivering good governance during his stint in power. Speaking to the media on Wednesday night, Patil who held the Water Resources and CAD portfolios in the MVA government lamented the rebellion of Shiv Sena legislators. On this occasion, he listed figures to dismiss the Eknath Shinde camp's allegation that the state government allocated paltry funds for development work in their constituencies in contrast to NCP legislators.

Jayant Patil stressed, "(Sharad) Pawar Saheb brought together NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena for the development of Maharashtra. In the last two and a half years, this government tried its best to serve the people from giving loan waivers to farmers to initiating good schemes. Today, the Maharashtra CM spoke to the people and decided to resign. Maharashtra got a good CM who was committed to serving the people. While delivering his final speech as the CM, he thanked everyone. Even in the Cabinet, he thanked everyone and expressed his opinion that we will work together in the future."

Refuting the allegations of the rebels, he clarified, "I have a list. You can increase Rs.50-100 crore as one or two departments have not been accounted for. If you read the figures, you will come to know the money allocated by MVA for their constituencies. Eknath Shinde's constituency received Rs.366 crore, Uday Samant Rs.221 crore, Dada Bhuse Rs.306 crore, Gulabrao Patil Rs.309 crore, Sambhuraje Desai Rs.274 crore, Abdul Sattar Rs.206 crore, Anil Babar Rs.186 crore, Mahesh Shinde Rs.170 crore, Shahaji Patil Rs.151 crore, Mahendra Thorve Rs.154 crore, Bharat Gogawale Rs.173 crore, Prakash Abitkar Rs.175 crore."

Uddhav Thackeray resigns as CM

Minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay the floor test scheduled on June 30, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Maharashtra CM in a televised address on Wednesday night. While expressing gratitude towards Congress and NCP for supporting him, he lamented that his own party MLAs had deserted him. On this occasion, he also resigned as a member of the state Legislative Council. At about 11.45 pm, Thackeray handed over his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who asked him to continue as the caretaker CM till an alternative arrangement is made.

Speaking to Republic Media Network on the future course of action, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said that BJP is a pan-India party and decisions are taken after deliberations. He revealed, "Tomorrow, Devendra Fadnavis and I will go to Delhi and meet Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda. The meeting is not fixed yet but we are in no hurry," Patil said. Fadnavis is likely to become the CM once again in an alliance with Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs.