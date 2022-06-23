Jayant Patil Reiterates 'CM Uddhav Thackeray Our Leader' As Eknath Shinde Takes Control

As the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government in Maharashtra is on the verge of crumbling, Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil on Thursday once again assured that his party will stand with the incumbent Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Earlier in the day, the leader had stated that the NCP would throw its weight behind the CM and exuded confidence that the MVA government will stay in power. While speaking to reporters, Patil also said that the Chief Ministerial post has been given to Shiv Sena and they will decide whom they want to give it to.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, when asked on Eknath Shinde taking full control of the Shiv Sena, the NCP leader said, "I don't think Eknath Shinde has said anything against the leadership of Shiv Sena. As long as Uddhav Thackeray is the leader, the government will remain."

When asked to respond to the resolution letter signed by 34 MLAs of Eknath Shinde's camp on Wednesday, Patil said, "We don't want to respond. Whatever they say is not true."

Shinde Showcases Strength, Releases First Picture With MLAs

Earlier in the day, Eknath Shinde, along with 42 MLAs, showcased the strength and released the first group photograph from the Guwahati hotel. In the video accessed by Republic Media Network, all the MLAs were seen sitting together and raising slogans of "Shinde Saab Tum Aage Badho, Hum Tumhare Saath Hain."

For complete control, Shinde needs the support of just 37 MLAs, to bypass the Anti-Defection Law and avoid disqualification. Sources in the Eknath Shinde camp have further revealed that the rebels have enough numbers to be recognised as the main faction of Shiv Sena. With the strong majority, Shinde's Sena can now use the whip (after appointing Bharat Gogawale on Wednesday) to force remaining MLAs such as Aaditya Thackeray and others to vote according to their line. In case they don't follow the line, they might face party action.

Maharashtra political crisis

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra plunged into crisis after senior minister Eknath Shinde led a rebellion within Shiv Sena, demanding that the party should break ties with NCP and Congress and join hands with its former ally - BJP. However, the impasse continues as Maharashtra CM has refused to concede to this demand. At present, Shinde claims to have the support of 42 MLAs. 35 from Shiv Sena and seven independents. Bharat Gogavale, who was appointed as chief whip by the rebel legislators, said that more MLAs would join them.

In a Facebook live address on Wednesday, Thackeray offered to resign provided even one Shiv Sena MLA returned to Mumbai and made such a demand to him face-to-face. Despite this emotional appeal, Shinde refused to budge and insisted that Shiv Sena should leave MVA. On June 22 night, CM Thackeray left his official residence 'Varsha' to move back into 'Matoshree'.