Jayant Patil Says 'Anil Deshmukh Needn't Resign' After Meeting Pawar: 'Will Probe Lapses'

As the Maha Vikas Aghadi's crisis continues, NCP minister Jayant Patil on Sunday, assured that there was no need for Anil Deshmukh to resign after Param Bir Singh's letter alleging extortion. Patil, who had flown to Delhi along with Ajit Pawar, held a 3-hour meeting with NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule at Pawar's residence. Maharashtra DG (Home Guards) Param Bir Singh has sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, HM Anil Deshmukh and Gov Koshyari alleging that Deshmukh had demanded Vaze to collect Rs 100 crores from 1750 pubs in Mumbai per month.

Patil: 'No need for Deshmukh's resignation'

"The focus is on who killed Mansukh Hiren and the Antilia case. We believe that whatever has happened that accused will not be spared. 2 accused have been arrested today. NIA is investigating the case and so as ATS," he said. When asked about Param Bir Singh's allegations, he said, "If big leaders are involved then definitely we will try to reach them. There is no need for Anil Deshmukh to resign. Will further discuss the matter with CM. Pawar told that advice should be taken by Julio Ribeiro to look into the matter of administrative lapses in the case and transparency in the Mumbai police. We can work on what advice he gives accordingly." READ | Fadnavis counters Sharad Pawar pinning Vaze appointment on Param Bir; mentions CM, HM role

In direct contrast, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut who had also met Pawar said, "People write letters in politics. Param Bir Singh was the Mumbai Police Commissioner, Thane Police Commissioner, Director Anti-Corruption. Param Bir Singh has worked in many high positions. He is a very promising officer. I know he did good work when he was in these posts. It is a regular transfer. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has told the CM that there should be a probe into what is written in the letter. So, the CM will take a decision."

What has Param Bir Singh claimed?

In his 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, Param Bir Singh alleges that Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months 'setting a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh refuted all 'extortion allegations' saying that 'involvement of Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren case seems likely', and hence he was making such allegations to save himself, demanding Singh's suspension while speaking to NCP party supremo Sharad Pawar.

The NCP Supremo has echoed Deshmukh's stance, holding Param Bir Singh responsible for Vaze's action rather than the government, while Sena has defended both Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze, claiming that they were not guilty yet, as the probe into the Antilia bomb scare continues. BJP, on the other hand, has vowed to continue to protest till Home Minister resigns and a court-monitored probe or Central probe is initiated into Singh's 'extortion' allegations. Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Maharashtra (Home Guards) after ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze's arrest in the Antilia bomb scare case and his involvement in the Mansukh Hiren's alleged murder - both cases are now being probed by NIA.