'Jayaprakash Narayan's Disciple Sitting In Congress Lap For Power': Amit Shah Jibes Nitish

During his second visit to Bihar since the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a veiled swipe at Nitish Kumar. Addressing a gathering in Jayaprakash Narayan's ancestral village of Sitab Diara in the Saran district on his 120th birth anniversary, Amit Shah lamented that the late socialist icon's disciple had abandoned his principles for the sake of the CM's chair. Thereafter, he asked people to choose between BJP which has taken forward Narayan's principles and the Bihar CM who keeps switching sides.

Amit Shah remarked, "When Jayaprakash Ji conducted an apolitical agitation in Bihar in 1974, students belonging to all ideologies came together under the leadership of JP. Sushil Ji is sitting here. Sushil Ji is also the product of that agitation. But there are many people of that agitation who took the name of JP and Lohia for their entire life. The leaders who took JP's name and emerged from this agitation are sitting in the lap of Congress just for the sake of power."

He added, "Do you agree with this? This is about the politics of Jayprakash Ji's principles. This is not the path shown by Jayaprakash Ji. Throughout his life, Jayaprakash Ji didn't do anything for power but for principles. But today, the person who changed sides five times for power is sitting as the Bihar CM. The people of Bihar have to decide whether they want Narendra Modi's BJP which follows the path shown by Jayaprakash Ji or the coalition government which has diverted from Jayaprakash Ji's path for power."

Nitish Kumar's U-turn

Five years after returning to the NDA fold, Nitish Kumar took another U-turn on August 9 and joined hands with RJD, Congress, and the Left once again. He submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form a new government with the support of 164 MLAs. Thus, only BJP constitutes the opposition space in Bihar now. Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were sworn in as the CM and Deputy CM respectively in the Raj Bhavan on August 10. This is Kumar's 8th term as the Chief Minister.

