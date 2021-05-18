JD(S) Backs Lockdown Extension In Karnataka; Urges Govt To Provide Economic & Food Relief

While backing the need to extend the lockdown in Karnataka, JD(S) urged the state government to provide economic and food relief to the affected people. Writing on Twitter, former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy stressed that the coronavirus-induced lockdown was in the public interest. However, he observed, "The intention of the lockdown should not only be restricting people from coming out of their houses but should be aimed at containing the virus with public cooperation".

Accusing the Centre of putting the responsibility of lockdown on states as it doesn't want to take the onus of providing relief, Kumaraswamy remarked, "The state government should not ignore the people as the central government has abandoned the people. The state should focus on meeting its needs. Lockdown should include remedial measures". Conceding that lockdown is a step towards saving the lives of people, he emphasised that the government should be aware of its ill effects on the livelihood of the people.

ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಲಾಕ್‌ಡೌನ್‌ ವಿಸ್ತರಿಸುವ ಚಿಂತನೆಯಲ್ಲಿದೆ ಎಂದು ವರದಿಯಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಲಾಕ್‌ಡೌನ್‌ ವಿಸ್ತರಿಸುವುದೇ ಆದರೆ, ಅದು 'ಜನಹಿತದ ಲಾಕ್‌ಡೌನ್‌' ಆಗಿರಲಿ. ಆರ್ಥಿಕ,ಆಹಾರ ಪ್ಯಾಕೇಜ್‌, ಪರಿಹಾರ ಕ್ರಮಗಳು ಉದ್ದೇಶಿತ ವಿಸ್ತರಿತ ಲಾಕ್‌ಡೌನ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿರಲಿ. ಸರ್ವಪಕ್ಷಗಳ ಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಾವು ಸೂಚಿಸಿದ್ದೂ 'ಜನಹಿತದ ಲಾಕ್‌ಡೌನ್‌' ಕಲ್ಪನೆಯೇ ಆಗಿತ್ತು.

Lockdown extension imminent?

At present, there are 6,00,168 active novel coronavirus cases in Karnataka while 15,81,457 patients have recovered and 21,837 deaths have been reported. In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 38,603 new COVID-19 cases, 476 deaths and 34,635 discharges. Addressing the media on Monday, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa hinted at an extension of the lockdown beyond May 24. While hotels, pubs and bars remain closed during this period, all eateries, meat shops and vegetable shops are operational from 6-10 am.

After chairing a meeting of senior Ministers and officials of all districts, Yediyurappa remarked, “I’m discussing it, will let you know. No decision has been taken yet. Till May 24 there is already a lockdown, and after a couple of days, we will take a final call on how long to extend it."

Maintaining that the lockdown is temporary, the Karnataka CM earlier urged migrant workers to not leave the state. The stricter curbs come in the wake of the death toll and the increasing number of cases in the state. Meanwhile, the state government has ordered a total of 3 crore doses from Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech and is slated to float a global tender for procuring another two crore doses. Reportedly, it has provided land to set up a Bharat Biotech facility near Bengaluru.