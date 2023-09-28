JDS Battles Exodus Of Minority Leaders As Over 100 Resign Following Alliance With BJP

Citing the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka as the core reason, more than 100 Janata Dal Secular (JDS) office-bearers from Narasimharaja constituency in Mysuru city submitted their resignations during a meeting Wednesday (September 27) along with JD(S) leader Abdul Khader.

Khader, the defeated JD(S) candidate from Narasimharaja constituency and state secretary, said, "The BJP and RSS are targeting and hating the Muslim community in the entire country and harassing the Muslim community. BJP leaders openly say that they don't want Muslim votes. In such a situation, we are all pained that JD(S) is in alliance with the BJP in Karnataka.”

The minority leaders added that they have respect for JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and former PM HD Deve Gowda but not for the BJP.

The JDS minority leaders who resigned also urged JD(S) party President CM Ibrahim ‘to resign immediately and should not be there in the party for the sale of power.’

Party spokesperson, state VP resign

Senior state Vice President of the JD(S) Syed Shafiulla Saheb has resigned from the party, as has UT Farzana Ashraf, who was a party spokesperson.

Farzana, in a letter to Srikanthe Gowda, chief of the JD(S) media cell, said she was resigning as spokesperson of the party “due to ideological differences".

JD(S) Patriarch HD Deve Gowda announced earlier this month that it would ally with the BJP, following a meeting of its leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda.

The JD(S) has long been a strong third player in Karnataka, where the Congress and the BJP have been the two main parties. The regional party came in third in the recent assembly polls in the state, where the Congress scored a big win.