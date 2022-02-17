JD(S)-BJP Spar Over Karnataka Minority Dept's Order Banning Religious Symbols In Schools

Amid the ongoing Hijab row, the Karnataka Minority Department's order banning all religious symbols has created another political storm in the state. On Thursday, Janata Dal (Secular) spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed reacted to the BJP Government's latest order asserting that a circular could not be comprehended as a law. He also lashed out at the Basavaraj Bommai-led administration for 'discriminating' against Muslim girls.

"The circular is not comprehended as law. Headscarf that children are wearing has not started today, it has happened for hundreds of years. It is not about a scarf or a hijab, it is a political issue. Are you doing a favor by providing these girls education? Education is a fundamental right of every Indian across caste, creed, and religion. And you are discriminating against Muslim girls. Articles 14, 15, and 21 allow you to practice and promote your religion," Tanveer Ahmed told Republic.

In response, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya hit back at the JD(S) leader asserting that the combined right of institutions, cannot be undermined by individual rights.

"Nobody is taking education from these young girls. Anyone concerned about their education should stop imposing Hijab on them or tell them to hide behind it. They come to educational institutions to push their creativity and learn. But Muslim organizations continue keeping them in ghettos, tied to their identities. All educational institutes have uniforms; the combined right of institutions cannot be undermined by individual right," Malviya said.

Karnataka Minority Dept Bans Religious Symbols

As the hijab controversy awaits a conclusion, the Karnataka government on Thursday issued a circular directing all educational institutes where uniform is prescribed by the Development Committees to not allow hijabs, saffron shawls, and religious symbols in classrooms.

The circular issued by the state's Minority Welfare Department says, "We request the state government and all their stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest. Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders."