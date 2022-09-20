JDS Compares Hijab To Pallu & Ghunghat; 'Indira Gandhi & President Murmu Have Also Worn'

'It is the culture of India,' said Janata Dal (Secular) leader state president CM Ibrahim drawing a bizarre analogy to back the Hijab on Tuesday. Addressing the media, Ibrahim said Hijab, Pallu, and Ghunghat were all the same. To support his argument, he dragged in women leaders- from former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to incumbent President Droupadi Murmu.

"Former PM Indira Gandhi used to wear a 'pallu', even the President of India wears a pallu, this is the culture of India. Is that 'ghoonghat' a conspiracy by PFI? Whether it's hijab or pallu, it's the same," Ibrahim stated before the reporters. The statement came on the same day when a bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia was hearing a bunch of pleas challenging the ban on students wearing Hijab in Karnataka.

PFI role in Hijab controversy

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that this was part of a larger conspiracy, and also cited the Popular Front of India (PFI). Narrating the sequence of events, Mehta mentioned that the Udupi Pre-University College passed a resolution on March 29, 2013, prescribing a uniform for girls that did not include Hijab. Maintaining that the petitioners agreed to comply with all the rules while taking admission, he said that nobody was insisting on wearing Hijab or saffron shawls for many years.

He argued, "In 2022, a movement was started in social media by Popular Front of India. There were continuous social media messages- start wearing Hijab. This was not a spontaneous act by a few children. They were a part of a larger conspiracy and children were acting as advised."

The Solicitor General also proceeded to cite the anti-Hijab protests that are ongoing in Iran, contending that it was not an essential practice even in Constitutionally Islamic nations.