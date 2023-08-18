JD(S) Constitutes 21-member New Core Committee For Strengthening And Organising Party

JD(S) has constituted a new 21-member core committee under the chairmanship of former minister and senior MLA G T Devegowda aimed at facing the upcoming elections effectively and to strengthen the party.

Former MLA YSV Datta has been appointed convener of the core committee.

Interestingly, no family member of the party patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda are part of the core committee.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of party leaders including Legislature Party Leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy here on Friday, JD(S) state President C M Ibrahim said the core committee has been formed on the directive of party patriarch H D Deve Gowda.

He said that the selection of the new president and members of the core committee was finalised in the party leaders' meeting held on August 7 under the leadership of H D Deve Gowda, the party's national president.

The 21-member core committee consists of former ministers Sa Ra Mahesh, Bandeppa Khashempur, H K Kumaraswamy, Venkatrao Nadagouda, C S Puttaraju, Alcode Hanumanthappa, also several MLAs, MLCs and leaders of the party, he said, adding that the core committee has been given full authority.

The meeting discussed about organising and strengthening the party, preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as well as Taluk, Panchayat, Zilla Panchayat and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) polls and selection of candidates, Ibrahim said.

Party leaders will tour the state from August 20 to September 30 under the leadership of GT Devegowda, he added.

He said office bearers of the party would be changed after getting a report from the committee in September.