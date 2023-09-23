JD(S) Demands Special Session To Discus Cauvery Water Row

Amidst protests and Bandh, Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) has demanded a special session to discuss the ground reality and scenario of the ongoing cauvery basin dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Saturday, September 23.

Meanwhile, farmer groups and pro-Kannada organisations conducted protests in the Cauvery river basin regions, including Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara, Bengaluru, and various other parts of the state, appealing to the state government to refrain from releasing water to the neighbouring state.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Human-chain formed by farmers and members of pro-Kannada outfits in Mandya. They are protesting over the Cauvery river water-sharing issue. pic.twitter.com/ztwlFjCVhF — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023

The government conducted a cabinet meeting last evening, but they have dismissed any talks of a special session.

The Karnataka cabinet announced that a decision on water sharing with Tamil Nadu will be made by September 26, the date of the next meeting of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, during a media briefing, noted that the state is now releasing roughly 3,000 cusecs of water per day. However, only around 34% of the water ordered for transfer to Tamil Nadu has been released thus far, he added.

JD(S) expresses displeasure

JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda earlier on Friday condemned the Congress-led Karnataka government and expressed displeasure over the way the inter-state water dispute is being handled. The reaction came amidst protests and bandhs being held in Karnataka against the release of Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu.

“The state officials are not attending CWMA meetings physically. They are participating in it virtually. Will things work if you attend virtual meetings?” said former prime minister Gowda.

Interstate water-sharing

Earlier, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee ordered the Karnataka government to release 5,000 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu for 15 days. The Supreme Court also refused to interfere with the decision.

However, Karnataka has been maintaining that it is not in a position to release water, taking into account its own need for drinking water and irrigation in the Cauvery basin areas, as there has been water scarcity due to monsoon rains.

(with agency inputs)