Last Updated:

JD(S) Holds Demonstration Inside Karnataka Assembly Over Alleged Irregularities In Education Institution

The Janata Dal (Secular) on Thursday staged a sit-in demonstration inside the Karnataka Assembly demanding fair probe into alleged irregularities in a prominent educational institution in Bengaluru.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Karnataka

Image: PTI/Representative


The Janata Dal (Secular) on Thursday staged a sit-in demonstration inside the Karnataka Assembly demanding fair probe into alleged irregularities in a prominent educational institution in Bengaluru.

The JD(S) second-in-command and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy led the agitation after the BJP government did not heed to his demand for an inquiry into the alleged irregularities.

Kumaraswamy had spoken on this issue for over two hours and 10 minutes in the Karnataka Assembly, highlighting how an institution run by a public trust has slipped into the private hands.

According to him, the state government too had provided land to the institution besides availing financial support.

However, the state Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan had not agreed with his allegations and also did not entertain the request for probe, which had irked Kumaraswamy following which he decided to stage a protest on this issue even after the assembly proceedings were over.

The demonstration was withdrawn after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured the JD(S) legislators that the government will look into the matter, party sources told 

READ | Karnataka Congress distances self from 'PayCM' row; stresses 'right to take satirical dig'
READ | NIA joins Shivamogga police to probe IS-linked terror module: Karnataka Home Minister
READ | 5 Karnataka Congress workers arrested in PayCM row; Shivakumar lashes out at Bommai govt
READ | Karnataka cabinet approves lockdown extension till April 30; PM to decide: Sources
READ | COVID-19: Odisha cancels class 12 boards, Karantaka to go ahead with class 10 exams in July

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT