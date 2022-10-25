Janata Dal (Secular) on Monday conducted a dramatic protest against the pothole menace in Bengaluru's Majestic area on the occasion of Diwali. The sit-in protest was led by the JDS MLC TA Sharavana along with his party workers near the Majestic railway station.

JDS mocked the Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government for the poor state of roads in the city. They have also given a 15 days ultimatum to the state government as well as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) or else massive protests will be carried out across all the wards.

In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, the JDS workers were seen sitting in front of a pothole, raising slogans and bursting crackers.

#BREAKING | JDS conducted 'pothole Diwali' as they protested against potholes in Bengaluru. The party has given a 15-day ultimatum to the state government to resolve the situation. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/pJdhfom7Rz pic.twitter.com/RSMyaPKuZy — Republic (@republic) October 25, 2022

Congress had also earlier lambasted the BJP government for the shoddy work after a huge pothole emerged in the middle of the road located in the Kengeri satellite town. Nityananda Olakadu, a social worker and civic committee member rolled on potholes to highlight the pathetic condition of the roads in Karnataka’s Udupi district last month.

#BREAKING | Dramatic protest against potholes in Udupi, Karnataka, as a man rolls on a poor stretch of the highway. Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/C1YKc3pKI8 — Republic (@republic) September 14, 2022

Karnataka HC warns BBMP over Potholes menace

Earlier this month, the Karnataka High Court warned the BBMP that the court might not be shouting at the civic body, but that does not mean it is not serious about ensuring potholes are covered in the city. The HC also asked BBMP to be honest about its work.

After initially giving the figure about the number of potholes in Bengaluru to be 221, the HC again probed BBMP, "You should be able to tell tentatively by when you can fill it up. You are giving 221 as the number. We ask you to be honest. How many potholes?" Following the HC's rapping, the advocate informed that 221 potholes were only on major roads. After much probing and prompting asking for the number of potholes on other roads, the court was informed that there were approximately 2,500 potholes on arterial roads.

The court was told that overall, 427.12 kilometres of roads were being renovated and the work will be completed by January 21, 2023. The HC also pulled up the BBMP for the faulty working of the grievance cells set-up. The court pointed out, "In the grievance cell some of the numbers have nine digits. Some of the phone numbers are not even working. Is that the type of grievance cell you set up?"

