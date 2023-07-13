JDS' Kumaraswamy Alleges Corruption In Karnataka Govt, Releases 'rate Card' Of Transfers

Senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday (July 13) released a sheet of paper in Vidhan Soudha (Assembly), which he claimed is a 'rate card' for the transfer of officials in an 'undisclosed' department. He added that his sources have furnished him the details about different rates for transfers of government officials.

Without disclosing the department and the minister's name, Kumaraswamy said, "During elections, the Congress party has given an advertisement about the corruption by BJP government in newspapers. The Congress had said that Rs 1.5 lakh crore was looted through corruption by BJP. Now, I have got a rate card from a department for transfers of officials and the amount fixed for it has been sent to the concerned minister."

"I will not reveal the department but will send documents to the Assembly Speaker and the CM. I'm not blaming the minister here, but highlighting corruption," said Kumaraswamy in a stinging attack against the incumbent Congress government in Karnataka.

He slammed the Congress for accusing the previous BJP government of alleged scams and asked, "Can the Congress provide documents of evidence to proof the same?" He added that he can place the document to prove his claims as he received it from a bureaucrat. "I will send the document to the Chief Minister as well. How they make use of this is up to them. I don't have any revenge against them (Congress) because I lost power."

Kumaraswamy's mysterious pen drive

Earlier, the senior JDS leader had claimed that he holds a pen drive that has the details of cash-for-transfer. "I am carrying (the evidence) in my pocket. I can release any time, why do you worry? Without any proper information, I will not release anything. How a responsible minister collected money for the posting of the officers - everything is here," he said.

It's pertinent to note that the BJP had also recently stormed the Karnataka Assembly over allegations of corruption in the transfer of officials in the state government departments. Bijapur BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil claimed that the incumbent Congress posted 'unqualified' officials as the commissioner of Vijayapura civic body.

Kumaraswamy targeted Agriculture department?

While responding to the allegations levelled against the Congress party for the transfer of officials, Karnataka Agriculture Minister Chaluvarayaswamy took a dig at Kumaraswamy and 'congratulated' him for releasing the 'rate card'.

He alleged that Kumaraswamy was targeting him, the Congress, and the Vokkaliga community. While the JDS leader didn't mention the concerned department, Agriculture Minister cleared the air that allegations were raised against him and nobody else. "Rate card system existed in Karnataka when Kumaraswamy served as the Chief Minister," the Karnataka Minister added.