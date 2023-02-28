HD Kumaraswamy Announces 2023 Karnataka Polls Will Be His Last Elections

As Karnataka gears up for the assembly poll, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy has announced that this will be his last election. While addressing a public rally in Channapatna under his Pancharatna campaign, Kumaraswamy asserted that the 2023 assembly poll will be his last and he won't contest in 2028. He also hinted at quitting electoral politics but assured of remaining active in politics.

The former CM of Karnataka added that he will field party cadre in the next elections from Channapatna and will ensure his victory. "I will not contest the Assembly polls in 2028 because I am exhausted with politics and need rest. Although, I will never quit active politics".

It is pertinent to mention that the JDS leader is contesting the upcoming state assembly election from the Channapatna seat. In 2018, he contested from both the Ramanagara and Channapatna Assembly constituencies. Earlier, Kumaraswamy also said that his party will not have a poll alliance with any party for the 2023 assembly election in Karnataka. He also expressed confidence about JDS independently forming the government in Karnataka by winning a minimum of 123 out of the total 224 assembly seats in the upcoming assembly election, PTI reported.

Karnataka polls 2023

Notably, Karnataka is scheduled to go to Assembly polls in 2023 which could take place in April or early May as the term of the 224-member legislative assembly ends on May 24. A hung assembly was witnessed in the 2018 Karnataka polls. BS Yediyurappa was sworn in as the Chief Minister but had to resign after not managing to clear the majority mark. Later, Congress and JDS formed a government. BS Yediyurappa was again sworn in as CM in 2019 but he was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai in 2021.