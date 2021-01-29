JD(S) Makes Major U-turn In BJP's Favour; Says 'will 100% Support Anti-cow Slaughter Bill'

Janata Dal (Secular) senior MLA Basavaraj Horatti on Thursday said that his party will support the contentious anti-cow slaughter bill in the Karnataka Legislative Council, where it is yet to be tabled. This support from JD(S) senior MLC is contrary to the regional party's earlier stand to oppose the bill. Earlier both JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy, who is the legislature party chief, had repeatedly said they are opposed to the anti-cow slaughter bill.

While answering to a question about JD(S) support anti-cow slaughter bill, Basavaraj Horatti said, "Now, there's no question of defeating the bill."

Karnataka: JD(S) in favour of anti-cow slaughter bill

While stating that whenever the government changes, its a question of the majority, the senior JD(S) leader said, "If important bills are there, they will be passed...JD(S) and BJP have a total of 43 members (in the 75-member Council), so no question of defeating the bill. "

This statement that Karnataka's regional part will 100 per cent support the bill comes a day after JD(S) joined hands with the ruling BJP for the Legislative Council Chairman and Deputy Chairman Post. According to the arrangement, BJP will support JD(S) for the Chairman post, while the party will return the favour by ceding the Deputy Chairman Post. While Horatti will most likely be the JD(S) candidate for the Chairman post, BJP's nominee M K Pranesh today filed his nomination for the Deputy Chairman post.

As per sources, the ruling saffron party has agreed to support JD(S)' Horatti for the Chairman post, in return for the regional party's support to its no-confidence motion to oust incumbent Chairman K Pratapchandra Shetty of the Congress and passage of certain key bills, including the land reform bill.

Anti-cow slaughter bill in Karnataka

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill (2020) was passed in the Karnataka assembly on December 9 amid uproar and walkout by opposition parties, Congress and the JD(S). Under this bill, three and seven years jail and (or) a fine up to Rs 5 lakh will be imposed. Subsequent offences can invite fines up to Rs 10 lakh and a jail term of up to seven years.

Under this ordinance, the slaughter of cattle will lead to imprisonment of up to 3 to 7 years and a fine ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5,00,000, and subsequent offences will attract imprisonment of up to 7 years and a fine from Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 10,00,000. According to toe anti-cow slaughter bill, a cattle is defined as a cow, calf of a cow, bull and bullock of all ages and 'he or she buffalo below the age of 13 years'', while beef has been defined as the flesh of the cattle in any form.

