JDS Minister Makes Sexist Remark Against Woman IAS Officer Over Land Grabbing Allegation

Former JDS Minister SA RA Mahesh made a shocking sexist remark on Thursday in an attempt to defend himself against land grabbing allegations. He made the sexist remark against IAS officer Rohini Sindoori who raised allegations against the KR Nagar MLA on irregularities in land transactions

She was shunted out as the district commissioner of Mysuru on Saturday after a spat with City Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag. The officer later alleged that the land mafia was behind her transfer from the city. Sindoori issued a notice to SA RA Mahesh over a property owned by him, which was allegedly built over a stormwater drain.

Reacting to the allegations, the JDS MLA asked the bureaucrat to go back home and cook for the children if her allegations are not proven to be true. The minister said that the IAS officer should resign from her post and return to Andhra Pradesh and work in the kitchen.

“Be it a stormwater drain or a small pothole, if I have encroached any piece if land, I will immediately attach the property to the people and in the Governor’s name. I will also quit politics if the allegations are proven to be true. But, if my documents are clear, she (Rohini Sindoori) should resign as IAS and go back to Andhra Pradesh to take care of her kids and cook,” Mahesh told reporters on Thursday.

On Saturday, the Karnataka government transferred Mysuru deputy commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shilpa Nag. Sindhuri has been made commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments while Nag will be the director of e-governance of the rural development and panchayat raj department.

Talking to Republic Network, Rohini Sindhuri said, “The whole modus operandi is to threaten and scare officers so that they do not take action on illegality. I have paid no heed to any of his empty threats and so even after my transfer, he is making statements against me. Prima facie, irregularities, and illegalities are made out. Hence they need to be inquired into and taken to a logical conclusion.”

Rohini Sindhuri claims irregularities in MUDA

Rohini alleged more irregularities in Mysore Urban Development Authority from land conversion in Lingambudhi village on the outskirts of the city to orders approving the conversion of 2 acres of land near Lingambudhi Lake for commercial purposes. “The board members are all from political parties who are the signing authorities. They present the files to the board for approval and they approve their own files. This was also under my scrutiny which had not gone down well with the stakeholders of the organization,” she claimed.

Protesting against the allegations made by Rohini Sindhuri, SA RA Mahesh had said, “If she was an upright officer, why did she go to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to get her transfer order squashed. On the other hand, Shilpa Nag handed over the charge without a fuss. Rohini Sindhuri is only aiming for publicity but without any substance. If she has any proof about land grab, she can give it to the state government to probe.”