JD(S) MLA Kumaraswamy Gets Emotional At Party Event; 'Have Never Done Politics With Money'

Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy got emotional while addressing a gathering at a party event at Gubbi in Tumakuru District, Karnataka on Monday. Kumaraswamy recalled efforts behind building a regional party while asserting that he had never indulged in 'money politics'. The former Karnataka Chief Minister was referring to allegations levelled against him during a campaign for Sindagi and Hangal polls by his former confidant and now Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.

We have never done politics with money: Kumaraswamy

While speaking at the JD(S) party event, Kumaraswamy mentioned that building a regional party was not an easy task. An emotional Kumaraswamy stated, "We don't have contact with big and rich people while going for every election. Our contact is with you - innocent village people, we have grown from you. In our family, we have never done politics with money. We have worked with the support of lakhs of workers like you, and with your blessings.''

While reflecting on Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan allegations of Kumaraswamy getting involved in suitcase politics, he said, "Some great people are talking about me asking for a suitcase (containing money), if God is there, he will take care of them."

Kumaraswamy hints at venture in North Karnataka to build party

Kumaraswamy attested that he has gone through a lot of pain and has put in all efforts to build the party despite ill health.

He said, ''I would have died during my Israel visit (2017), but I survived because of the good deeds of my parents. After going through heart surgery for the second time, within one month I travelled across the State to build the party.''

On being asked as to which leader had travelled with him across the State to build the party other than party supremo H D Deve Gowda despite his old age, Kumaraswamy said, "In this part of old Mysuru region you show affection to me as people belonging to my community are there, but I will have to go to north Karnataka and build the party. I will go there as well. Despite all these efforts, today we are in a position to win 28-40 seats.''

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI