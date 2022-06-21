Last Updated:

JDS MLA Slaps Mandya College Principal For Avoiding Questions On Construction Of A Lab

Mandaya JD(S) MLA M Srinivas slapped Naganand, Principal of Mandaya ITI College for not providing adequate information about the computer lab. 

In a recent incident, Mandya Janata Dal (Secular) MLA slapped College Principal after the principal was not able to provide clear information about the ongoing development work for a computer lab. 

Mandya JD(S) MLA M Srinivas slapped Naganand, Principal of Mandya ITI College in a fit of rage. 

The incident took place on Monday when the MLA Srinivas visited the college and Naganand, Principal of ITI College allegedly did not provide any valid information on the developmental work of the college to MLA. As a result, miffed with the Principal’s behaviour, the MLA M Srinivas slapped the principal in public.

