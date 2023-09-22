JDS Neta HD Kumaraswamy Meets BJP Leadership, Alliance Talks On Agenda

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday, September 21 travelled to New Delhi to meet the BJP's central leadership to discuss the possible alliance between both parties in Karnataka for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The meeting was attended by HD Deve Gowda and HD Revanna among others.

Kumaraswamy dismisses reports on seat sharing

Earlier, while speaking to the media, Kumaraswamy had dismissed reports on seat sharing talks between JDS and BJP and termed them as mere speculations.

“So far no parleys have taken place in this regard. There is a need for strong opposition against the Congress,'' he said.

"I'm going to Delhi in the morning. I will be meeting the central government's (BJP) high command tomorrow," Kumaraswamy stated ahead of the meeting.

Alliance talks between both parties intensified after veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, who is also the party's parliamentary board member, stated earlier this month that his party will have an understanding with JD(S) for the Parliament elections and that the regional party will contest in four LS seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.

Yediyurappa clarified that no final decision has been made because Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are preoccupied with other duties and may discuss and decide on the matter in a few days.