JD(S) Seeks 'COVID Warrior' Designation For Teachers After Poll Duty Deaths In Karnataka

Amid the second novel coronavirus wave, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday urged the Karnataka government to designate teachers as 'COVID warriors'. 

Amid the second novel coronavirus wave, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday urged the Karnataka government to designate teachers as 'COVID warriors'. Writing on Twitter, he mentioned that more than 145 teachers had died on election duty in Kalyana Karnataka formerly known as the Hyderabad-Karnataka region. Demanding a compensation of Rs.50 lakh each for the deceased teachers, he lashed out at the BS Yediyurappa-led government for its negligence.

Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy remarked, "Teachers should be considered Corona Warriors. It is the government that commissioned them for the sake of elections and the like. Thousands of teachers still suffer from coronary infections."

According to him, the onus was on the government to take urgent action as it had commissioned them for election duty.  At present, there are 4,72,986 active novel coronavirus cases in Karnataka while 19,26,615 patients have recovered and 25,282 deaths have been reported. In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 25,979 new COVID-19 cases, 626 deaths and 35,573 discharges. The statewide lockdown has been extended till June 7.

Karnataka unveils COVID relief package

In a big development on May 19, the Karnataka government announced a financial package worth Rs.1250 crore for the state. On this occasion, it was reiterated that COVID-19 patients are entitled to free treatment in hospitals designated by the state government. Moreover, it stated that 6000 gram panchayats will receive Rs.50,000 each from the SDRF fund for COVID-19 management. The ruling dispensation also promised that 2150 more doctors shall be appointed to facilitate the novel coronavirus treatment.

Here are the contours of the package: 

  • Rs.10,000 per hectare for flower growers
  • Rs.10,000 per hectare for fruit and vegetable growers (restricted to 1 hectare)
  • Rs.3000 to each Auto, taxi and maxi cab drivers
  • Rs.3000 for construction workers
  • Rs.2000 for each for workers in unorganised sector 
  • Rs.2000 each for street workers
  • Rs.3000 each for artists
  • Free food at Indira Canteens for the benefit of labourers and poor people under BBMP and urban area limits
  • The date of repayment of installments of loans availed by farmers, self-help groups has been extended up to July 31, 2021
  • The government is extending the benefit of the PMGKAY scheme to 30 lakh additional beneficiaries of the state. Under the aegis of this scheme, 5 kg of rice is being provided to BPL and Antyodaya cardholders free of cost for May and June
  • BPL card applicants will receive 10 kg of foodgrains for May and June while APL card applicants will be provided with 10 kg of foodgrains at the rate of Rs.15 per kg for May and June

