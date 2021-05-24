JD(S) Seeks 'COVID Warrior' Designation For Teachers After Poll Duty Deaths In Karnataka

Amid the second novel coronavirus wave, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday urged the Karnataka government to designate teachers as 'COVID warriors'. Writing on Twitter, he mentioned that more than 145 teachers had died on election duty in Kalyana Karnataka formerly known as the Hyderabad-Karnataka region. Demanding a compensation of Rs.50 lakh each for the deceased teachers, he lashed out at the BS Yediyurappa-led government for its negligence.

Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy remarked, "Teachers should be considered Corona Warriors. It is the government that commissioned them for the sake of elections and the like. Thousands of teachers still suffer from coronary infections."

According to him, the onus was on the government to take urgent action as it had commissioned them for election duty. At present, there are 4,72,986 active novel coronavirus cases in Karnataka while 19,26,615 patients have recovered and 25,282 deaths have been reported. In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 25,979 new COVID-19 cases, 626 deaths and 35,573 discharges. The statewide lockdown has been extended till June 7.

ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಕರ್ತವ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ದುಡಿದ ಮತ್ತು ವಿದ್ಯಾಗಮ ಯೋಜನೆ ಮೂಲಕ ಪಾಠ ಮಾಡಿದ ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ 145 ಶಿಕ್ಷಕರು ಕೊರೋನಾ ಸೋಂಕಿನಿಂದ ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಉಳಿದ ಕಡೆ ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟವರ ಲೆಕ್ಕ ಸಿಗುತ್ತಿಲ್ಲ. ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟ ಎಲ್ಲ ಶಿಕ್ಷಕರನ್ನು ಕೊರೋನಾ ವಾರಿಯರ್ಸ್ ಎಂದು ಪರಿಗಣಿಸಿ ಕನಿಷ್ಠ 50 ಲಕ್ಷ ರೂ ಪರಿಹಾರ ನೀಡುವಂತೆ ನಾನು ಆಗ್ರಹಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ.

1/4 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) May 24, 2021

Karnataka unveils COVID relief package

In a big development on May 19, the Karnataka government announced a financial package worth Rs.1250 crore for the state. On this occasion, it was reiterated that COVID-19 patients are entitled to free treatment in hospitals designated by the state government. Moreover, it stated that 6000 gram panchayats will receive Rs.50,000 each from the SDRF fund for COVID-19 management. The ruling dispensation also promised that 2150 more doctors shall be appointed to facilitate the novel coronavirus treatment.

Here are the contours of the package: