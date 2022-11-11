JDS Slams BJP For Not Inviting Devegowda For PM's Kempegowda Event; 'Political Reasons...'

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 108-feet tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in Bengaluru, a political war broke out between the JDS and BJP over former Prime Minister HD Devegowda not being invited to the event. Calling it an insult to all Kannadigas, the JDS accused the saffron party of ignoring the former Prime Minister for political reasons.

Taking to the official Twitter handle of the party, JDS said, "It is an insult to all Kannadigas that the state BJP government did not invite HD Devegowda, who contributed greatly to the development of Bangalore after Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. He was the only Kannadigar who became the Prime Minister."

"The BJP government, which invited the former Prime Minister to the function of laying the foundation stone for the installation of the statue of Nadaprabhu, did not invite them to the dedication ceremony of the statue, why?" the party questioned.

"If it was a local-level programme, no one would have questioned it. However, Prime Minister came for the unveiling of the Nadaprabhu statue, so our proud former Prime Minister HD Devegowda should have been invited officially. This attitude towards him has hurt the Kannadigas immensely," JDS added.

The party further added, "Everyone feels that the Karnataka BJP government and BJP leaders have ignored the former Prime Ministers for political reasons. It was carried out as a BJP party program and it was an insult not only to the former Prime Minister but to all Kannadigas and the Nadaprabhu himself. This is the height of unforgiveness."

JDS accuses BJP of misleading PM Modi

Accusing the BJP of unveiling the 108-feet tall statue in view of the elections, the JDS said, "It is clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has done the job of pulling Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, who was an ideal lord who saw all people as equal, into politics. This is very unfortunate. It is true that the statue was unveiled keeping in view the state assembly elections."

"There is no doubt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been misled by the state government and BJP leaders. The state BJP government and BJP leaders have acted to create a wrong impression among Kannadigas about the Prime Minister who has great respect for Manya Deve Gowda," the party added.

PM Modi unveils statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda

In a big move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled the 108-feet tall statue of Bengaluru's founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. Notably, the statue is the "first and the tallest bronze statue of a founder of a city", as per the 'World Book of Records'. The statue will be called as "Statue of Prosperity" and has been built to commemorate the contribution of Kempegowda towards the growth of Bengaluru.

The statue weighing 218 tonnes (98 tonnes of bronze and 120 tonnes of steel) has been installed at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. It has a sword weighing four tonnes.