JD(S) Takes U-turn, Joins BJP-led NDA For 2024 Polls: How Will It Impact Karnataka?

In a big development, Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday announced that Janata Dal (Secular) has formally joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The development came after party patriarch HD Deve Gowda and his son Kumaraswamy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament on Thursday amid the Special Session.

"I am happy that JD(S) has decided to be the part of National Democratic Alliance. We wholeheartedly welcome them in the NDA. This will further strengthen NDA and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'New India, Strong India’,” BJP national president JP Nadda posted on X.

The alliance decision came after JD(S) and BJP received a humiliating defeat in Karnataka Assembly polls, where both the parties fought the elections solo against Congress, which secured 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly. In view of the Karnataka polls results, the JD(S) on Friday took a U-turn from its “will not take any help from any party” claim and joined hands with the BJP-led NDA for 2024.

Notably, the JD(S) and BJP alliance for 2024 is likely to have a major impact on the Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. Here are the the political implications of the BJP-JD(S) alliance in the southern state:

Karnataka’s regional politics

JD(S) and Congress were the only two parties who dominated the politics of the region until 2018 when the BJP made its presence stronger in certain areas of the state. However, the saffron camp’s image changed in the state after 2019 Lok Sabha polls when the Congress and the JD (S) fought in an alliance and the BJP won 25 out of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies.

After the loss in the 2023 Assembly polls, the alliance will surely increase the vote count in the coming general elections.

JD(S) survival strategy

The JD(S) decision to form an alliance with the BJP is also being seen as its survival strategy to save its sinking ship in the political battleground of Karnataka. Despite being aligned with the Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the JD(S) faced defeat as the BJP swept 25 of the 28 seats in Karnataka. Even an independent candidate supported by the BJP won from the Mandya constituency. Therefore, joining hands with the BJP could lead JD(S) to regain some hold in its territories back.