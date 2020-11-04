JD(S)' Tanveer Ahmed Condemns Arnab Goswami's Arrest: 'India Will Give A Befitting Reply'

JD(S) spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed slammed the Maharashtra government and Mumbai police for mistreating Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami and his family. Attacking the Mumbai Police for targeting Arnab Goswami, Tanveer Ahmed said that they have resorted to 'cheap levels' and treated a respected journalist and his family like 'petty criminals'. He further added that one may not agree with Arnab Goswami, but such conduct is 'horrendous, horrible and unexpected' while adding that this is not okay.

"Today morning Arnab Goswami, his wife and his son were treated like petty 'gundas' that they are not. Arnab Goswami is a reputed journalist of this country. His name and fame are absolutely larger than life. There are so many times when I have gone against him, I don't agree to his kind of journalism but resorting to such cheap levels? I don't think this is expected. Mumbai Police and Uddhav Thackeray Ji, this is absolutely horrendous, horrible and unexpected out of a person of your calibre. If at all you are acting at the behest of your coalition partner, please don't do it," said JDS Spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed.

"You may not agree with Arnab Goswami but picking him up in such a bad manner? This is not done. I as an individual and on behalf of my party (JDS), we have fought Arnab Goswami tooth and nail so many times but do you think stooping to such cheap level, such bad level is expected? No. I think Arnab Goswami should get justice. People of this country are going to give a befitting reply to the people who are stooping to such cheap levels," added Tanveer Ahmed. "Arnab Goswami, we are with you, I am with you. You are a strong journalist who doesn't need anyone to stand by you but I am still with you and my party is with you. The entire country will stand by you," the JDS spokesperson further added.

Mumbai Police Manhandles Arnab Goswami

About 40-50 Police armed Police personnel entered the building premises of Republic's Editor-in-chief and Managing director Arnab Goswami's residence with about 8 police vehicles at about 8 am on Wednesday morning. Within minutes over a dozen police personnel entered Arnab's residence and manhandled him in an attempt to drag him out. Arnab was pushed and heckled by the police personnel in spite of cooperating with them and repeatedly requesting them to allow him to contact his advocate. Samyabrata Ray Goswami, Arnab's wife informed that the lady cops tried to force her to sign some documents which was also recorded in the LIVE along with the assault on Arnab Goswami.

The Mumbai Police also went on to block Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor, Sanjay Pathak, from entering Arnab's residence. Mumbai Police pushed Niranjan out of the building after he stated that he has a right to report. The police also made an attempt to seize his phone and delete any videos taken by him of the assault on Arnab Goswami.

This comes just days after the Mumbai Police Commission Param Bir Singh planted yet another fake news terming Arnab 'the biggest hawala operator in the city of Mumbai'. These fake and ridiculous claims were torn apart by Arnab Goswami who stressed that Republic Media Network sustains on the 'blessing of the audience'. He also put forward a piece of paper that is framed in his office which shows the first-week television rating of Republic TV after it was launched.

