JD(S) To Ally With BJP For 2024? Kumaraswamy, BS Yediyurappa Attack Congress In Karnataka

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S) have come together to fight against the Congress government in Karnataka on the issue of corruption, hinting at the possibility of a JD(S) - BJP alliance in the coming months. Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has claimed that he is ready to join hands with JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy to fight against the issue of corruption by Congress in Karnataka.

Speaking to the media regarding YST (Yathindra Siddaramaiah Tax) allegation made by Kumaraswamy, BS Yediyurappa said, “Whatever Kumaraswamy has said is true and I want to support Kumaraswamy’s statement. Kumaraswamy and we will fight in the future on the same.”

Earlier, in a conversation with Republic TV, Kumaraswamy accused the Congress government of levying a YST (Yatindra Siddaramaiah Tax) and effecting transfers in exchange for bribes.

Kumaraswamy said, “The people of the state have GST at the centre and YST (referring to Yathindra Siddaramaiah Tax) in the state but will tell in the coming days what its abbreviation is. This tax cut is the exchange of money for transfers, files to be moved and tenders to be approved while harassing the public.”

However, BY Vijayendra, Karnataka BJP vice-president denied any alliance talks with the JD(S) but also asserted that they (BJP and JDS) will fight together against Congress’ corruption. He said, “Yediyurappa had clearly said when it comes to fighting corruption, BJP and JDS will come together and fight against the corrupt. We will join hands only to fight against corruption. As far as the alliance is concerned, it's just to fight against the corrupt government. There is no question of an alliance. BJP is a national party and the central leadership will decide on it."

Together, we must fight against the corrupt Karnataka govt, however no decision on...: BS Yediyurappa

In conversation with Republic TV, BS Yediyurappa said, “I have not told anything to anybody. I don't know about the decision of the centre. I will discuss this with Kumaraswamy also. Together we must fight this corrupt government. We have not taken any decision so far on alliance with the JDS party. It is left to the central leadership to decide on this issue."

The development indicates that the saffron party wants to keep its options open ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Kumaraswamy has also taken a strong stand against the opposition unity. He said, “All those things will not work in this country. Where is the opposition unity? What have they achieved till now after their first meet? In 2018, 23-24 regional parties attended my swearing-in ceremony. What have they achieved? As long as there is this Congress attitude no Ghatbandhan will work out."

Kumaraswamy further hinted at the fall of the Congress government in the state by the end of the year saying that there are larger things at play "In 2019, who thought my government would collapse? The same has happened in Maharashtra. In Karnataka, it won’t take long and might be at the end of the year the government will collapse. I won’t name who will be Ajit Pawar here. But it’ll happen soon,” he said.

JD(S) supremo HD Devegowda had openly condemned the boycott of opposition parties on the inauguration of the new Parliament. He said, "It is the property of the country. PM Narendra Modi has indeed extended an invitation and I will be attending it. That magnificent building was built with the tax money of the people of the country. It belongs to the country. As a former Prime Minister and a citizen of the country, I am participating in the inauguration ceremony of the Parliament House. I cannot bring politics on the issue of the Constitution. Many parties have boycotted the inauguration ceremony of The Parliament House. It is not right. I am bound by the Constitution. I want to tell them that I will go for the inauguration of Parliament House."

Sources close to HD Kumaraswamy spoke to Republic on the condition of anonymity. They said, “It is very premature for an alliance at this point but our goals are the same i.e. to oppose the Congress and its corruption. The final decision on the alliance of JDS with BJP will be taken by HD Devegowda in consultation with HD Kumaraswamy."