JD(S) Vs BJP Over Not Inviting Devegowda To Kempegowda Statue Event; 'This Is Politics...'

A political tussle has erupted between the JD(S) and BJP over former Prime Minister HD Devegowda not being invited to the unveiling of the 108-feet tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in Bengaluru by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. JD(S) has alleged that former PM and party's national president was not invited to the November 11 Kempegowda statue inauguration event. However, BJP has claimed that they did invite the ex-PM.

Slamming the BJP over their defense, former Karnataka CM and the ex-PM's son HD Kumaraswamy said, "BJP is doing politics. Without printing his name on invitation, how will they call him? They already circulated the cards. CM called at 9.30 pm on Nov 10. At 12.45 am, he sent a letter through someone who handed it over to guards."

"How will they defend this? If he wanted to invite, he should've sent some min or Chief Secy & printed his name in the official invitation. Without his name in the official program, how will they call him and accommodate him? Now, they're defending that they had invited him," he added.

JD(S) vs BJP fight over not inviting ex-PM

On November 12, the JDS accused the saffron party of ignoring the former Prime Minister for political reasons. Taking to Twitter, the JDS said, "It is an insult to all Kannadigas that the state BJP government did not invite HD Devegowda, who contributed greatly to the development of Bangalore after Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. He was the only Kannadiga who became the Prime Minister."

The party further added, "Everyone feels that the Karnataka BJP government and BJP leaders have ignored the former Prime Minister for political reasons. The programme was carried out by BJP and it was an insult to not invite the former Prime Minister. This is the height of unforgiveness."

PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled the 108-feet tall statue of Bengaluru's founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. Notably, the statue is the "first and the tallest bronze statue of a founder of a city", as per the 'World Book of Records'. The statue will be called as "Statue of Prosperity" and has been built to commemorate the contribution of Kempegowda towards the growth of Bengaluru. The statue weighing 218 tonnes (98 tonnes of bronze and 120 tonnes of steel) has been installed at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. It has a sword weighing four tonnes.